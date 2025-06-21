Kuberaa box office collection day 2: Dhanush-Nagarjuna film beats Retro at 29 crore

Kuberaa box office collection day 2: Sekhar Kammula’s Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh-starrer Kuberaa is holding steady at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film brought in ₹29.66 crore net in India on its first Saturday. (Also Read: Kuberaa worldwide box office collection day 1: Dhanush gets his biggest opener globally at ₹27 crore) Kuberaa box office collection day 2: Nagarjuna and Dhanush in a still from the Sekhar Kammula film.

Kuberaa box office collection

The trade website reports that Kuberaa collected an estimated ₹14.91 crore net in India on Saturday, taking its total to ₹29.66 crore. The film brought in ₹14.75 crore on its opening day and, despite good reviews, saw little improvement. Kuberaa registered a good occupancy at 60.36% for the Telugu version and is performing better in the Telugu version than the Tamil version.

The collections are on par with the ₹27.04 crore that Dhanush’s previous film, Raayan, collected in two days. Suriya’s recent release, Retro, made ₹27 crore in two days, but Kuberaa has yet to surpass Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi or Good Bad Ugly and Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaaj.

About Kuberaa

Kuberaa tells the story of a beggar named Deva (Dhanush) who crosses paths with a former CBI officer, Deepak Tej (Nagarjuna), in an encounter that changes his life. Along the way, he also meets Sameera (Rashmika), a woman stranded in Mumbai and looking for a way out. Jim plays the corrupt CEO of a rich corporation called Neeraj Mitra. Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Ajay Kaikala have produced the film under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations.

Talking at a success meet after the release of Kuberaa, Nagarjuna claimed he was the ‘main character’ and said, “Through this film, I am the main character in the film and everything else revolves around me. The screen space I got might be different, but that is not a criterion for me. This is Deepak's film, right from start to end, and that is how Sekhar also told it when he narrated it to me. My arc is also likewise that, which is why I liked it.”