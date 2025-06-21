Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Kuberaa worldwide box office collection day 1: Dhanush gets his biggest opener globally at 27 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jun 21, 2025 06:07 PM IST

Kuberaa worldwide box office collection day 1: Sekhar Kammula's Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh-starrer was released on Friday.

Kuberaa worldwide box office collection day 1: Sekhar Kammula’s Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh-starrer Kuberaa was released in theatres this Friday. According to Sacnilk, the film collected 27.50 crore on its opening day, making it Dhanush’s biggest opener globally. (Also Read: Kuberaa box office collection day 1: Dhanush and Nagarjuna film earns much lower than Raayan)

Kuberaa worldwide box office collection day 1: Jim Sarbh, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna and Dhanush in a still from the film.
Kuberaa worldwide box office collection day 1: Jim Sarbh, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna and Dhanush in a still from the film.

Kuberaa worldwide box office collection

According to the trade website, Kuberaa collected 14.75 crore net and 17.35 crore gross in India. It also brought in 10.15 crore from overseas, bringing its total collection to 27.50 crore. This beats Dhanush’s last film Raayan, which opened to 23 crore, Captain Miller, which brought in 13.80 crore, Vaathi’s 14.40 crore, and Thiruchitrambalam’s 11 crore. Sekhar’s last film, Love Story, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, opened to 16 crore. Given the good reviews Kuberaa has received, it is expected to perform well over the weekend too. 

Rashmika Mandanna thanks team Kuberaa

During the film’s release, Rashmika penned a long note on Instagram thanking the team for Kuberaa. A portion of it read, “When you work with such amazing people, who are just such brilliant actors.. it's a big big biggggg responsibility to be good yourself to elevate their performances.. And acting has a lot to do with how you react to the given situations also.. but when you have a brilliant actor like @dhanushkraja sir you have no other choice.. but to kill it when you share the screen with sir. I am so so grateful I got to play Sameera with Deva.”

About Kuberaa

Kuveraa was released in theatres on 20 June and is Dhanush’s first film in Telugu and Sekhar’s second in Tamil. The Telugu-Tamil bilingual film is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music for the film, which shows Dhanush as a beggar, Nagarjuna and Rashmika as middle-class people and Jim as a rich man. 

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Kuberaa worldwide box office collection day 1: Dhanush gets his biggest opener globally at 27 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On