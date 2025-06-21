Kuberaa worldwide box office collection day 1: Dhanush gets his biggest opener globally at 27 crore

Kuberaa worldwide box office collection day 1: Sekhar Kammula’s Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh-starrer Kuberaa was released in theatres this Friday. According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹27.50 crore on its opening day, making it Dhanush’s biggest opener globally. (Also Read: Kuberaa box office collection day 1: Dhanush and Nagarjuna film earns much lower than Raayan) Kuberaa worldwide box office collection day 1: Jim Sarbh, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna and Dhanush in a still from the film.

Kuberaa worldwide box office collection

According to the trade website, Kuberaa collected ₹14.75 crore net and ₹17.35 crore gross in India. It also brought in ₹10.15 crore from overseas, bringing its total collection to ₹27.50 crore. This beats Dhanush’s last film Raayan, which opened to ₹23 crore, Captain Miller, which brought in ₹13.80 crore, Vaathi’s ₹14.40 crore, and Thiruchitrambalam’s ₹11 crore. Sekhar’s last film, Love Story, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, opened to ₹16 crore. Given the good reviews Kuberaa has received, it is expected to perform well over the weekend too.

Rashmika Mandanna thanks team Kuberaa

During the film’s release, Rashmika penned a long note on Instagram thanking the team for Kuberaa. A portion of it read, “When you work with such amazing people, who are just such brilliant actors.. it's a big big biggggg responsibility to be good yourself to elevate their performances.. And acting has a lot to do with how you react to the given situations also.. but when you have a brilliant actor like @dhanushkraja sir you have no other choice.. but to kill it when you share the screen with sir. I am so so grateful I got to play Sameera with Deva.”

About Kuberaa

Kuveraa was released in theatres on 20 June and is Dhanush’s first film in Telugu and Sekhar’s second in Tamil. The Telugu-Tamil bilingual film is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music for the film, which shows Dhanush as a beggar, Nagarjuna and Rashmika as middle-class people and Jim as a rich man.