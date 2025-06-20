Kuberaa box office collection day 1: Dhanush-starrer opens lower than Raayan, collects 13 crore

Kuberaa box office collection day 1: Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa, with Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna, was one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The film received positive reviews upon release, with special attention for Dhanush's turn as a beggar. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, Kuberaa has managed an opening day haul of less than ₹15 crore. (Also read: Kuberaa: CBFC cuts 19 scenes from Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer, grants film UA certificate) Kuberaa box office collection day 1: Kuberaa marks Dhanush's first film in Telugu.

Kuberaa box office update

The report points out that Kuberaa has collected ₹ 12.98 crore as per early estimates. The opening day collections of Kuberaa is lower than Dhanush's last theatrical release Raayan, which had collected ₹ 15.7 crore.

Kuberaa had an overall Telugu occupancy of 50.19% on Friday. The occupancy for morning shows was 38.94%, and for afternoon shows, it was 54.58%. The numbers increased for the evening shows, at 57.04%.

With positive word of mouth, Kuberaa is expected to hold on to its momentum as it enters the weekend. It faces some competition from Sitaare Zameen Par in the Hindi market. Kuberaa is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Rammohan Rao of Amigos Creations.

About Kuberaa

On Friday, Dhanush and his son Linga watched the film on the first day, first show, at Rohini Silver Screens in Chennai. The actor looked emotional at the warm and energetic response to the film. In another video, he was seen overwhelmed with emotions as fans screamed for him, scaled the walls to catch a glimpse of him and shake his hand. His security were seen trying to control the crowd and asking people to get down.

The pan-India release was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), with a UA certificate after 19 scenes were cut from the original cut. It trimmed the film by 13 minutes and 41 seconds.