Kuberaa: CBFC cuts 19 scenes from Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer, grants film UA certificate

Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa, with Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna, is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The pan-India release has now been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Kuberaa has received a UA certificate from the CBFC after 19 scenes were cut from the original cut, which has trimmed the film by 13 minutes and 41 seconds. (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna can't stop blushing when asked about Vijay Deverakonda at Kuberaa trailer launch; says this about him) Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna and Dhanush in a still from Kuberaa.

Kuberaa's certification

The official X account of the film shared a post which highlighted its UA certification by the CBFC. The caption of the post read, “181 minutes of drama, emotion, love, greed, thrill, and everything in between! Kuberaa - A complete U/A socio-drama that promises a fresh cinematic experience.”

The revised certification for the film, as offered by the CBFC, has now surfaced on X (formerly Twitter). According to the post shared by Andhra Box Office, 19 scenes were directed to be deleted from the film. The visuals that have been asked to be deleted feature most of the principal cast, including Dhanush, Rashmika and Jim Sarbh. As a result, Kuberaa has now been trimmed by 13 minutes and 41 seconds.

About Kuberaa

Expectations are high on the film as it’s Dhanush’s debut in Telugu and Sekhar’s second film in Tamil after Anaamika. Dhanush plays a beggar who challenges the system's status quo, while Nagarjuna is the main antagonist. The trailer of the film was released a few days, and has already picked interest among fans, particularly for Dhanush's performance. Rashmika's character seems to be someone whom Dhanush's character has faith in, despite her insisting otherwise. Kuberaa is slated for release on 20 June and is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Rammohan Rao of Amigos Creations.