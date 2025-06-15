Rashmika Mandanna can't stop blushing when asked about Vijay Deverakonda at Kuberaa trailer launch; says this about him

Ever since Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna acted in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, rumours have been swirling that the two are dating. The two often posting pictures from the same place has also always added to the intrigue, even though neither of them likes to talk about it. At the pre-release event of Kuberaa, Rashmika broke out in a large smile and couldn’t stop blushing when asked about Vijay. (Also Read: 'None of us are ₹2000-3000 crore actors': Nagarjuna praises real pan-India superstar; it is not Allu Arjun, Prabhas) Rashmika Mandanna was all smiles when asked about Vijay Deverakonda.

Rashmika Mandanna blushes when asked about Vijay Deverakonda

The anchor at the event, Suma, asked Rashmika some rapid-fire questions. The actor spoke of how money can’t buy someone family and happiness. She asked her what qualities she would like to copy from the person she names. When asked about Nagarjuna, Rashmika said she’d like to copy his charm and aura, and Dhanush’s ‘ability to do everything from under the sun’ like acting, directing, dancing and more. Rashmika also said she would like Allu Arjun’s ‘swag’. When asked about Vijay, she blushed, paused with a wide smile on her face before saying, “Everything, I’ll take it all,” making the audience hoot.

Rumours of Rashmika Mandanna dating Vijay Deverakonda

While rumours of Rashmika and Vijay have floated around for a while, fans were convinced that they were dating when they both posted separate vacation pictures with the same background. Rashmika also posted pictures and videos from Vijay’s house in the last few years, making fans believe they were more than just friends. Once, a fan even spotted them dining out together abroad, making it feel more concrete. However, Vijay and Rashmika have often maintained that they’re friends, choosing not to comment on it.

Upcoming work

Rashmika will soon star in Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa with Dhanush and Nagarjuna. The film will be released in theatres on 20 June. She will also star in Thama and The Girlfriend. Vijay will soon star in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Kingdom, which will be released on 4 July.