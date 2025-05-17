Vijay Deverakonda shares qualities he's looking for in his wife, reveals if Rashmika Mandanna fits the bill

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have long been rumoured to be dating. Fans have often spotted the two sharing pictures separately, but with the same background. Now, in an interview with Filmfare, Vijay spoke about the qualities he is looking for in a wife and whether Rashmika fits the bill. (Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda takes action against those spreading misinformation; Hyderabad police apprehend individual, file FIR) Amid dating rumours with Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda talked about marriage plans,

Vijay Deverakonda on Rashmika Mandanna's good and bad qualities

When Vijay was asked about his dating rumours with Rashmika, he avoided the question, saying, "Ask insiders." Later, he also spoke about Rashmika’s good and bad qualities, saying, "Good: She is crazy hardworking. She can beat anything with her will and determination. She is too kind and prioritises everyone’s comfort and happiness over hers. Bad: Same as the above. She needs to find a little balance."

Vijay Deverakonda on qualities of his life partner

Sharing his marriage plans, Vijay said that he will definitely marry someday. When asked about the qualities he is looking for in a wife, the actor said, "Currently not looking for a life partner." When asked if Rashmika fits the bill, he said, "Any good woman with a good heart fits the bill."

Last year, in 2024, both Rashmika and Vijay admitted to being in a relationship but did not name their partners. They have been rumoured to be dating since they starred together in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade.

Rashmika often shares pictures from Vijay’s house and shares a close rapport with his family. Last year, Rashmika was seen watching her blockbuster film Pushpa 2: The Rule with Vijay’s family in a theatre. Fans also spotted Rashmika and Vijay posting pictures from the same location around Rashmika’s birthday, sparking speculation that they celebrated it together.

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming movie

Vijay will next be seen in the film Kingdom. The Telugu spy thriller, written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, also stars Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev. It is intended to be the first instalment of a planned duology. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 4.