Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom release delayed due to India-Pakistan tensions: ‘Current atmosphere makes it difficult’

Vijay Deverakonda has announced that the release of his upcoming film, Kingdom, has been rescheduled due to ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. The film which was set to hit the screens on May 30 will now release on July 4. Vijay Deverakonda announces new release date for his upcoming film Kingdom.

Kingdom release postponed

Vijay took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and posted a long note along with a BTS picture with director Gowtham Tinnanuri announcing the new release date of the film.

The note read, “To our dear audience, we wish to inform that the release of our film Kingdom, which was originally set for May 30, has been rescheduled to July 4. We explored every possibility to stick to the original date, but recent unforeseen events in the country and the current atmosphere have made it difficult for us to move forward with promotions or celebrations.”

The note further added, "We believe this decision will help us present Kingdom in the best possible way. With the creative excellence and spirit it deserves. We truly value your support and hope to receive your love when we meet you at the cinemas on July 4."

"We are grateful to Dil Raju Garu and Nithin Garu for their understanding and support in making this change possible. Jai Hind," the note concluded.

About Kingdom

Directed and Written by Gowtham Tinnanuri, Kingdom is touted as an action spy thriller. Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev. S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya have produced the film under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the film.

The teaser of the film was released in February this year. Jr NTR and Suriya have given voice-overs to the Telugu and Tamil versions of the teaser. Ranbir Kapoor has voiced the Hindi version, which is called Saamraajya. The film is supposed to be the first instalment of a planned duology.