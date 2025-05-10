‘Viju’ Vijay Deverakonda reacts as rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna wishes him on 36th birthday with cute pic

Rashmika wishes Vijay on birthday

In the photo, Vijay looked at the camera, smiling. He wore an olive green outfit and beige beanie. He also had a red tika (mark) on his forehead. Sharing it, Rashmika wrote, “I am super late yet again but happiesttttt birthday Viju (white heart and flower emoji).”

How Vijay reacted to Rashmika's post

"I hope your days are filled with all the blessings and love, joy, health, wealth, peace, and everything else," she also wrote. Re-posting it on his Instagram Stories, Vijay wrote, "Cutest (heart face and red heart emojis). May all your wishes and blessings come true!"

Rashmika Mandanna also posted a cute photo of Vijay.

About Rashmika and Vijay

Rashmika and Vijay have long been rumoured to be dating for quite sometime now. While both have confirmed being in relationships, they haven’t admitted to dating each other. However, they are often spotted spending time together.

Last month, on Rashmika's 29th birthday, she shared pictures from her beach vacation in Oman. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the pictures she posted on her social media account were similar to the photos Vijay shared of himself enjoying at a beach. They spotted similarities in the backgrounds of Rashmika and Vijay’s photos--white sand, blue umbrellas, and palm trees, hinting that the actors celebrated her birthday in Oman.

Rashmika and Vijay's films

Rashmika was last seen in Sikandar, alongside Salman Khan. She will next be seen in the Telugu film Kuberaa, which also stars Nagarjuna and Dhanush in lead roles. She also has the Telugu film The Girlfriend in the pipeline and is all set to be part of Maddock’s horror universe with Thama, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana.

Vijay will next be seen in the Telugu-language spy action thriller Kingdom. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film also stars Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev in key roles and is scheduled for theatrical release on May 30. He will also be a part of VD 14.