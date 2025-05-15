Vijay Deverakonda listened to Anirudh Ravichander songs while getting MRI: ‘I'd kidnap him if I could’

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is on cloud nine that he finally gets to collaborate with the music composer of his dreams, Anirudh Ravichander. In an interview with Cinema Vikatan about his upcoming film Kingdom, the actor revealed that he has been waiting for years to collaborate with Anirudh and even heard his music while undergoing an MRI scan. (Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom release delayed due to India-Pakistan tensions: ‘Current atmosphere makes it difficult’) Vijay Deverakonda is thrilled to work with Anirudh Ravichander in Kingdom.

Vijay Deverakonda on Anirudh Ravichander

When asked what it was like to collaborate with Anirudh, Vijay said that he had loved the composer’s music since before he got into films. He said, “I fell in love with Anirudh when I saw VIP and 3. I was like, who is this genius? This guy is not normal. The love I have for him is something else. That time, I wasn’t an actor. But, I felt like if I ever become an actor, this is the kind of music I want. In my head, sometimes when I’m performing, I’m performing to his music. When it comes finally, it’s very different. I’ve wanted him for so many films, it never worked out.”

He also claimed that if he were a king, he would ‘kidnap’ Anirudh and other artistes he liked so they would work only on his films. “Once, I was getting a shoulder scan done in an MRI machine. It takes around 40 minutes, and you’re in that machine alone. I was like, can I listen to some music, and they agreed. I put on Anirudh Ravichander hits, listening and chilling for 40 minutes. If I were a king, I would kidnap him, other artistes I like. They only make music for all my films,” said Vijay.

About Kingdom

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom stars Vijay and Bhagyashree Borse in the lead roles. The film’s release has been postponed from May 30 to July 4. A song titled Hridayam Lopala has been released from the film and was received well. In the interview, Vijay described the song as something he’d be ‘jealous’ of had some other actor gotten it for their film.