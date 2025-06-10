'None of us are 2000-3000 crore actors': Nagarjuna praises real pan-India superstar; it is not Allu Arjun, Prabhas

Who is the biggest pan-India superstar in the country right now? Is it Prabhas after Baahubali and Kalki 2898 AD, or Allu Arjun with Pushpa? Or Yash with KGF? As per Nagarjuna, none of these male actors can be included for the top spot, as there is only one actor who has emerged as the biggest pan-India star of her generation with successful films across Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi industries. This female actor has appeared in three back-to-back blockbusters since 2023.

Rashmika Mandanna is the biggest pan-India star?

According to Nagarjuna, that actor is Rashmika Mandanna, with whom he is going to share screen space in the upcoming film Kuberraa. Over the last three years, Rashmika has starred in Animal, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Chhaava, Sikandar- all of which were blockbusters at the box office. The notable exception was Sikander, which starred Salman Khan in the lead.

Sikandar ended its theatrical run with a worldwide collection of ₹187 crore gross. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava had earned ₹800 crore worldwide, Pushpa 2: The Rule collected above ₹1700 crore worldwide, and Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal earned over ₹900 crore worldwide. All these films had Rashmika in common.

Indian actors Rashmika Mandanna (L) and Nagarjuna attend the song launch of their upcoming social thriller film �Kuberaa� in Mumbai on June 10, 2025. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

What Nagarjuna said

Nagarjuna heaped praises on Rashmika at a promotional event for Kuberaa, and said: “This girl, you know, this girl is one powerhouse of talent! I mean, if you see her filmography in the last three years, just outstanding. None of us are 2000-3000 crore actors, guys. This is the one. This is the one - who beat all of us!"

He continued, “Rashmika, it was such a pleasure. I worked with you before, but this time after, I saw the dubbing, when I saw the film, I just had to call you. I called you straight from the dubbing theater. She's brilliant in the film. She's gonna make all of you laugh. Gonna make you laugh so much. She's just so brilliant. She's spontaneous. It’s something so nice about her and Rashmika, thank you for being here."

Kuberaa is directed by Sekhar Kammula. The movie also features Dhanush alongside Rashmika and Nagarjuna, and Sayaji Shinde. The film has music by Devi Sri Prasad. The movie is set to hit theatres on June 20.

After Kuberaa, Rashmika has Maddock's horror-comedy Thama up for release.