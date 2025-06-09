Kuberaa producer claims Prime Video threatened to cut 10 crore from deal if film isn't released on time

For long, there has been chatter about producers and distributors feeling begrudged about how OTT platforms have also become a major player in deciding film release dates. It looks like this is true because producer Suniel Narang of Asian Cinemas, in an interview with Gulte, claimed that Prime Video threatened to cut ₹10 crore from their deal when it comes to Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa. (Also Read: Dhanush's short hair and moustache look from Tere Ishk Mein set has fans going: ‘Is that you Hardik Pandya?') Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna and Dhanush in a still from Kuberaa.

Kuberaa producer claims Prime Video’s diktat on release date

When asked about how an OTT window of 4 weeks has become unavoidable, even for films that are faring well in theatres, Suniel said, “Yes, Telugu films come on OTT platforms in 28 days, sometimes we drag it to 30 days. They have overtaken everything, and it all goes according to their will. I requested them (Prime Video) to give me a few weeks' time and a July date because there might be a delay in post-production. They said they’ll cut ₹10 crore if I don’t release on 20 June as planned.”

He also claimed that the film industry is ‘finished’ when it comes to certain things, like relying on Qube Cinema for projection, BookMyShow for ticketing and OTT platforms for post-theatrical revenue. “And yet people say artists' remuneration should be reduced. Why should we do that? India has a population of 145 crore, only 50 of them are superstars. They are gods, in my opinion. The issue lies with everything else but them. These other entities are happy irrespective of films being a hit or a flop,” said the producer.

About Kuberaa

Kuberaa is directed by Sekhar Kammula and produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Rammohan Rao under Amigos Creations. The cast includes Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil. The film’s OTT rights have been sold to Amazon Prime Video, and it will be released in theatres on 20 June. It was supposed to be released in April but was delayed.