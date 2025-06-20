Naga Chaitanya says he's no longer ‘obsessed’ with brands; internet points out he wears 41 lakh Audemars Piguet watch

Director Sekhar Kammula’s Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh-starrer Kuberaa released in theatres this Friday to a good response. Naga Chaitanya sat down for a promotional interview with his dad Nagarjuna and Sekhar to discuss the film. Talking about working with Sekhar for their 2021 film Love Story, the actor claimed he’s no longer ‘obsessed’ with brands as he was before working with the director. (Also Read: Smitten Naga Chaitanya watches wife Sobhita Dhulipala stuff her face with dosas at Akhil Akkineni's wedding) Naga Chaitanya worked with Sekhar Kammula in the 2021 film Love Story.

Naga Chaitanya on working with Sekhar Kammula

Chaitanya claimed in the promotional video that Sekhar’s ideologies have rubbed off on him, stating, “When I first met you and worked with you in Love Story, I remember being obsessed with brands like any other young guy. But once I saw you and your friends, I saw the simple life you lead. They know what they want, they know what their happiness is. What else does anyone need? I really observed all of you, you and your gang have saved me a lot of money. I realised I just need to focus on what’s needed.” This made Sekhar crack a smile as he replied, “I am really so happy. Once you question yourself, there’s no pressure.”

Internet reacts

However, people on X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube seemed not to buy Chaitanya’s claim of leading a ‘simple life’. One person pointed out, “Meanwhile: Shekar kammula wearing us polo shirt.” Another wrote, “Buddy owns some of the most luxury cars in the world. Had 2 dream weddings at an expense in which a middle class family will live one generation. His wear designer clothes and shoes. Which expense exactly did he cut? I wonder!” Some even noticed he had expensive watches on both his wrists, writing posts like, “Telling all this casually wearing an @AudemarsPiguet Royal Oak offshore on the wrist,” and “Says bro with two watches in both hands?” The Royal Oak chronograph Chay wears is priced at ₹41 lakh.

For the unversed, Chaitanya worked in Sekhar’s last film, Love Story, which also starred Sai Pallavi. He played a marginalised caste man who falls for a woman battling childhood trauma. The film was released in 2021 and received good reviews.