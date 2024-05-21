Naga Chaitanya buys Porsche worth 3.5 crore; check out pics of his expensive car collection

Naga Chaitanya has an impressive car collection, which includes an array of luxury rides, from Ferrari to BMW. The actor recently added a new car to his collection – a silver Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Also read | When Naga Chaitanya admitted he cheated in a relationship: 'Everyone should experience everything' Naga Chaitanya poses with his brand new Porsche. (Pic: Instagram/Porsche Centre Chennai)

As per Cartrade.com, the ex-showroom price of Porsche 911 GT3 RS in India is ‎ ₹3.51 crore. The actor showed off his newest ride in an Instagram post.

Video and pics of Naga Chaitanya's Porsche

Car dealership, Porsche Centre Chennai, shared photos of the actor posing with his brand new ride, and wrote in the caption, "We are ecstatic to welcome back Mr Akkineni Naga Chaitanya to the Porsche family and are happy to have delivered to him his 911 GT3 RS. We wish him many memorable experiences on and off the race track."

As per a new report by Siasat.com, the car was registered on May 17, 2024 and is said to be the first Porsche 911 GT3RS in Hyderabad. A video of the actor driving around the city in his new car has also surfaced on social media.

Inside Naga Chaitanya's luxury car and bike collection

Naga Chaitanya loves luxury cars and owns some high-end wheels. He is often seen cruising around Hyderabad in his luxury cars, which include a red Ferrari and a sleek black Range Rover Defender 110.

As per a 2022 report by Siasat.com, Chaitanya owns a Ferrari 488GTB ( ₹3.88 crore), BMW 740 Li ( ₹1.30 crore), 2X Land Rover Range Rover Vogue ( ₹1.18 crore), Nissan GT-R ( ₹2.12 crore), Mercedes Benz G-Class G 63 AMG ( ₹2.28 crore), MV Agusta F4 ( ₹35 lakh) and BMW 9RT ( ₹18.5 lakh).

Naga Chaitanya's recent project

The actor made his Bollywood debut in 2022 with Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. He was last seen in Venkat Prabhu's action-thriller Custody (2023), co-starring Aravind Swamy, Krithi Shetty, Priyamani, R Sarathkumar and Sampath Raj. Chaitanya will next feature with Sai Pallavi in Thandel directed by Chandoo Mondeti.