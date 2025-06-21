Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Kuberaa actor Nagarjuna: I am the main character in the film

ByAnusha Sundar
Jun 21, 2025 03:46 PM IST

Kuberaa, also starring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh and others, the Sekhar Kammula film released in theatres on June 20 

Kuberaa, the Telugu-Tamil film starring actors Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and others, hit theatres on Friday. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film has been receiving good response from Telugu audiences with the box office collection going strong on the first day. At the success meet of the film held on Saturday, Nagarjuna who plays a very important role in the film, spoke about how his character is the main role and how the story revolves around him. 

Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna and Dhanush in a poster of Kuberaa
Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna and Dhanush in a poster of Kuberaa

Stream Nagarjuna’s films like Oopiri, Veeran and lot more on OTTplay Premium

Kuberaa actor Nagarjuna on taking up a role with grey shades

In the film Kuberaa, Telugu actor Nagarjuna plays the role of Deepak Tej, an honest officer who turns corrupt for a businessman after seeing how life has treated him badly for being on the right side. The film explores the character’s intelligence and grey-shades. 

Speaking at the success event of the film, Nagarjuna spoke highly of his character. "Through this film, I am the main character in the film and everything else revolves around me. The screen space I got might be different, but that is not a criteria for me. This is Deepak's film, right from start to end and that is how Sekhar also told it when he narrated it to me. My arc is also likewise, which is why I liked it.” Also starring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, Sunainaa, and others, the film is currently running in theatres. 

Prime Video has bagged the post-theatrical streaming rights of the film. An OTT release date is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, you can watch the film running in theatres in multiple languages. The Sekhar Kammula directorial has collected 13 crore in both Telugu and Tamil on day one of its box office collection. While Dhanush plays the role of a beggar in the film, his performance was much appreciated by fans and critics.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna will next play an important role in upcoming film Coolie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth. The film will release in theatres on August 14 and features Upendra, Aamir Khan, Soubin Shahir among many others. 

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
