Vijay Deverakonda recollects getting picked from 16k applicants for Sekhar Kammula film: ‘Gave me a reason to wake up’

Actor Vijay Deverakonda spoke about his beginnings in the film industry at the launch of Dil Raju Dreams in Hyderabad on Saturday. The actor recollected getting picked for Sekhar Kammula’s Life is Beautiful from 16,000 applicants and how the film changed his life. Vijay Deverakonda debuted in the film industry with the 2011 film Nuvvila.

Vijay Deverakonda on auditioning for Life is Beautiful

Vijay spoke on stage about how he was desparate to get some footing in the film industry when he had auditioned for Kammula’s film and said, “I remember in 2011 or 2012, I made a habit of opening the Idlebrain website to check if there were casting calls. Social media was not as prevalent as it is now. I vividly remember seeing that Sekhar Kammula is casting for a film called Life is Beautiful. When he made Happy Days (2007), I was still in the intermediate or first year of my degree. I was not looking to be an actor yet. By the time I saw this casting call, I had completed my degree and had been trying for a year to get into films.”

The actor said that he still remembers how he felt when he had to wait for months to know if he landed the role or not, “I still remember how I felt while applying and auditioning; it took me six months to get the role. The worry I felt then gave me a reason to wake up every morning; it felt fulfilling. It was better than having no options. They had received 16,000 applications for the film. Twelve of us, including me and Naveen Polishetty, were selected. That movie, in a small way, played a big role in our lives.”

Producer Dil Raju’s Dil Raju Dreams

Producer Dil Raju’s Dil Raju Dreams was launched to give an opportunity to aspiring actors and technicians looking for a leeway into the Telugu film industry. Vijay stated at the event that nothing would make him happier than knowing at least one person had benefited from it, saying, “I know how important an opportunity like that is. When Dil Raju announced Dil Raju Dreams today, I know many must have felt a ray of hope. Even if one of your dreams comes true due to this, I think it would be enough. After five years, when one of you talks about this on the stage like I am today, I will have a wide smile on my face and will be very happy.”

Vijay debuted in the film industry in 2011 with Nuvvila. His second film, Life Is Beautiful, was released in 2012. He was most recently seen in The Family Star and Kalki 2898 AD. He will soon star in Kingdom and a yet-to-be-titled film by Rahul Sankrithyan.