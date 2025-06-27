Rashmika Mandanna 'promises to make Vijju proud' as rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda shares Mysaa first look

Rashmika Mandanna recently excited fans by sharing the intense first look of her upcoming film Mysaa. Taking to her social media handles, the actor revealed a powerful glimpse of her character, sparking a wave of anticipation among her followers. Adding a sweet twist to the reveal, Rashmika’s rumoured boyfriend and actor Vijay Deverakonda gave her a special shoutout on Instagram. (Also read: Mysaa: Rashmika Mandanna unveils fierce warrior avatar in first look poster; Vicky Kaushal gives special shoutout) Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s dating rumours began after their first film Geetha Govindam

Vijay shares Rashmika's Mysaa first look

Vijay took to his Instagram and shared the poster of Rashmika's upcoming film Mysaa in his story with a note that read, “This one is going to be terrific.” Rashmika reshared the story with a caption that read, “Vijjuu! I promise to make you proud with this one.”

A screengrab of Rashmika Mandanna's Instragram stories.

Rashmika's fierce look in Mysaa

Earlier in the day, Rashmika took to her social media and posted the first look for her film with a long note. Rashmika wrote, “I always try to give you something new… something different… something exciting… And this… This is one of those. A character I’ve never played before… a world I’ve never stepped into… and a version of me that even I hadn’t met till now. It’s fierce… It’s intense and it’s extremely raw. I am so nervous and super excited, I genuinely cannot wait for you to see what we’re going to be creating. This is just the beginning…”

Rashmika and Vijay's upcoming projects

Rashmika is all set to headline several major projects this year. She is currently seen in Kuberaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula, where she stars alongside Dhanush and Nagarjuna. The film had its theatrical release on June 20. Rashmika also has two other films in the pipeline—Thama and The Girlfriend—further showcasing her versatility across genres.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his upcoming action-packed Telugu spy thriller Kingdom, written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film, which also stars Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev, is designed to be the first instalment in a two-part saga. Kingdom is scheduled to hit theatres on 4 July.