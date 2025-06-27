Mysaa: Rashmika Mandanna unveils fierce warrior avatar in first look poster; Vicky Kaushal gives special shoutout

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is on a roll. After Chhaava and Sikandar, the actor was recently seen in Kuberaa, which is doing well at the box office. The actor has now debuted the new look from her upcoming film Mysaa. Fierce and unapologetic, the new look has impressed fans, notably her Chhaava co-star Vicky Kaushal. (Also read: 'None of us are ₹2000-3000 crore actors': Nagarjuna praises real pan-India superstar; it is not Allu Arjun, Prabhas) Rashmika Mandanna debuted the first look poster of Mysaa.

Mysaa poster

Rashmika took to her Instagram account to share the poster, and wrote in the caption, “I always try to give you something new... something different... something exciting… And this... This is one of those.. A character l've never played before... a world I've never stepped into... and a version of me that even I hadn't met till now.. It's fierce.. it's intense and it's extremely raw.. I am so nervous and super excited, I genuinely cannot wait for you to see what we're going to be creating.. This is just the beginning…”

Mysaa is an emotional action thriller delving into the world of the Gond tribes. While speaking about Mysaa, director Rawindra Pulle, said, “Mysaa is a product of two years of hardwork. We wanted to get every detail of the world, the aesthetics, the characters and the story right. And now, we are ready to tell this story to the world.”

Taking to his Instagram stories, Vicky shared Rashmika’s Mysaa poster and wrote, “The poster gave me goosebumps! Can’t wait to see you set the screen on fire @rashmika_mandanna."

Vicky via Instagram Stories.

Several fans also reacted to the poster and noted that Rashmika has been killing it with her script selection this year. “Another blockbuster, can't wait for this movie,” said a fan. “This looks so good, nice to take on a different role,” said another. The release date of the film, which is billed as a pan-India release, is yet to be announced.

Apart from Mysaa, Rashmika has a slew of projects lined up for release. She will share screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in Maddock Films’ horror-comedy Thama. The much-awaited Pushpa 3 will see her reprising her role of Srivalli. She also has The Girlfriend and Rainbow up for release later this year.