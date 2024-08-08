Laila Majnu to Raja Babu: 8 movies you can watch which are re-releasing in theatres

As new movie struggle to hold their fort at the Indian box office, old movies are seeing a new life in cinemas. Here are 8 films you can watch in theatres in case you missed catching them there when they first released. (Also Read – August 2024 upcoming movies: Ulajh, Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and more) Laila Majnu and Raja Babu are a couple of films re-releasing in cinemas

Laila Majnu

Sajid Ali's 2018 romantic drama, co-writtenn by him and his brother Imtiaz Ali, is re-releasing in cinemas this week. It may gain more traction this time, given both the leads – Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri – have proven their box office mettle with Madgaon Express and Animal respectively.

Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri in Laila Majnu

Love Aaj Kal

Laila Majnu isn't the only Imtiaz movie re-releasing in cinemas. There's also his 2009 directorial Love Aaj Kal, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and the late Rishi Kapoor among others. The film was a commercial success back then. However, its 2020 reboot starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, tanked at the box office.

Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal(Movie screencrab)

Rockstar

Another Imtiaz Ali film that's been running in cinemas for weeks now is his 2011 hit Rockstar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri. It has earned over ₹5 crore so far since its re-release.

Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar

Partner

Another filmmaker who has multiple releases playing in cinemas currently is David Dhawan. His 2007 blockbuster buddy comedy Partner, starring Salman Khan, Govinda, Katrina Kaif, and Lara Dutta, is a good option if you want to tickle your funny bone.

Salman Khan and Govinda in Partner

Raja Babu

If you want to go down further the nostalgia lane, there's also his 1994 laugh riot Raja Babu, starring Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, and Shakti Kapoor. David's actor-son Varun Dhawan was recently spotted enjoying Raja Babu at a cinema hall.

Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in Raja Babu

Hum Aapke Hain Koun!

Sooraj Barjatya's romantic comedy, which released in the same year as Raja Babu and completed 30 years since its initial release, is returning to cinemas in the same week it released back in 1994. Starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit, the film is credited for reviving the struggling single screen cinemas at that time.

Madhuri Dixit in Hum Aapke Hain Koun!

Golmaal Returns

Rohit Shetty may have put plans of Golmaal 5 on hold, but fans can revisit the second instalment of the franchise in cinemas again. The 2008 buddy comedy, starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Arshdad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, and Shreyas Talpade, is also playing in cinemas right now.

Arshad Warsi, Kareena Kapoor, and Ajay Devgn in Golmaal Again

Dangal

Aamir Khan in Dangal

If you're steeped in the Olympic spirit and are looking for a coming-of-age wrestling movie, Aamir Khan has got you covered. His 2016 blockbuster, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, which marked the debut of Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Aparshakti Khurana, is running in theatres as well.