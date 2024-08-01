August 2024 upcoming movies: Ulajh, Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and more

July 2024 saw the release of several films. As we step into August, different film industries have a string of movies lined up for release. Fans are eagerly awaiting films such as Stree 2, Ulajh, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, and Khel Khel Mein among others. As the list continues, we bring you the interesting line-up of films that you can look forward to in August 2024. (Also Read | Ulajh trailer: Janhvi Kapoor fights nepotism label as a diplomat in this tense thriller. Watch) (L-R) Stills from Ulajh, Stree 2, Fir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein.

1) Ulajh

The film will star Janhvi Kapoor as an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Suhana. In the film, Janhvi's character is the youngest Deputy High Commissioner, who navigates a difficult mission at the London embassy under close watch. Her performance defies stereotypes, addressing nepotism head-on. Gulshan Devaiah joins the cast as a mysterious undercover agent, injecting further suspense into the narrative. The trailer teases a labyrinth of secrets and betrayals, hinting at an internal leak that jeopardises the lives of undercover agents and throws Suhana into a desperate struggle for survival. Ulajh, scripted by Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh with dialogue by Atika Chauhan, is slated for release on August 2.

2) Stree 2

The film, featuring RajKummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, is one of the highly anticipated horror comedy films of 2024. The film is set to release in theatres on August 15. Also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, the film promises a return to the spooky yet hilarious world where the legendary Stree continues to terrify men. Stree released in 2018 and was declared a hit. Amar Kaushik has directed both parts.

3) Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

After much delay, Ajay Devgn's film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is all set to hit the theatres this month. The film has been directed by Neeraj Pandey. It is set for a theatrical release on August 2. Tabu, Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjreka are also a part of the film.

4) Khel Khel Mein

Akshay Kumar-starrer Khel Khel Mein will arrive in theatres on August 15. The comedy-drama has been written and directed by Mudassar Aziz. Khel Khel Mein also features Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal. According to the makers, Khel Khel Mein aims to redefine the comedy-drama genre, offering a "rollercoaster ride of emotions that transcends the ordinary". The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai.

5) Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey's Netflix India drama is set to premiere on August 9. A sequel to the 2021 film Hasseen Dillruba, the film traces the journey of ill-fated lovers Rani Kashyap and Rishabh Saxena. Directed by Jayprad Desai, penned and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon, the film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill. As per the official synopsis, the story picks up where the first film left off and follows Rani and Rishu as they seek a fresh start in Agra.

6) Thangalaan

The Chiyaan Vikram-starrer promises to be an intriguing Tamil drama set in the 19th century in the Kolar gold mines. Pa Ranjith has directed the movie. Thangalaan is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 15 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. In a press release issued on Wednesday, the makers said the story of the film captures "the actual history" of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF). Thangalaan also stars Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Hollywood actor Daniel Caltagirone in pivotal roles.

7) Ghudchadi

The romantic comedy-drama is all set to captivate audiences with its delightful blend of humour, romance, and drama on JioCinema Premium starting August 9. Directed by Binnoy K Gandhi, Ghudchadi features a stellar ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar, Parth Samthaan, and Aruna Irani. Ghudchadi has been produced by Nidhi Dutta and Binnoy.

8) Jackpot

The John Cena and Awkwafina-starrer will be out on Prime Video on August 15. Set in Los Angeles in 2030, Paul Feig's Jackpot focuses on Katie (Awkwafina), a struggling female actor who wins the lottery without realising that the state of California grants everyone else until sundown to murder the winner and claim the prize money without consequences. Helping Katie to stay alive is an amateur lottery protection agent (John), who gets a cut of the cash if she survives.

9) Double iSmart

The film stars Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt, Kavya Thapar, Bani J, Getup Srinu, and Ali. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is all set to hit theatres on August 15 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Double iSmart is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster iSmart Shankar. It is produced by Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh, with Sam K Naidu and Gianni Gianneli handling cinematography duties.

10) A Wedding Story

Mukti Mohan and Vaibhav Tatwawadi will be seen in a film titled A Wedding Story. Directed by Abhinav Pareek, the film will be out in theatres on August 30. The supernatural horror film promises to be a thrilling and intriguing cinematic experience. Lakshvir Singh Saran, Monica Chaudhary, Akshay Anand, Plom Khurana, and Piloo Vidyarthi are also a part of the film.

11) Vedaa

John Abraham and Sharvari-starrer Vedaa has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification for a release on August 15. Directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Aseem Arrora, Vedaa is produced by Zee Studios, Umesh Kr Bansal, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, John Abraham, and co-produced by Minnakshi Das. The film also stars Abhishek Bannerjee and Tamannaah Bhatia.