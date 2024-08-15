Independence Day 2024: Triptii Dimri wants “freedom from judgement” this I-Day

Triptii Dimri’s excitement for Independence Day, stems not just from the nostalgia it evokes, but also from the promise of a better tomorrow. In an exclusive shoot with HT City, the actor shares that the day is “attached to the feeling of fulfilment”. Triptii Dimri celebrates Independence Day 2024| Location courtesy: Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach(Satish Bate)

As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day today, Triptii says independence is “to live your life the way you want”. “I am glad people can express themselves through social media and other mediums, that they are voicing their opinions; that’s where independence lies for me. You can say what you want and live the life you want without thinking about what others would say about your decisions,” explains the actor who was recently seen in Bad Newz.

Triptii Dimri on I-Day celebrations(Satish Bate)

Triptii, who has been labelled India’s ‘national crush’, notes that India’s young guns are “so well-informed and educated”. “Young people today are very opinionated and have something to say about everything. This is important, as the youngsters of today are the leaders of tomorrow. I am glad they are taking their voice seriously and don’t shy away from speaking up when needed. They believe that what they say holds meaning, is important and brings change — and it does,” she adds.

What’s the one thing she hopes people can find freedom from? “Fear of judgement,” replies the 30-year-old. “It is also very personal to me, as I am fearful of people judging me. It holds true for a lot of people, yet having said that, I want to add, if you follow your heart and do things the way you want to, then you don’t have to be scared of anything,” she elaborates, adding, “I have to think twice before I post anything on social media, as I don’t know how people will perceive it. That’s why I want freedom from judgement. Everyone has the right to present their opinions, but sometimes when you post something and it is taken in the wrong way, it breaks your heart. You can’t explain everything to everyone.”

Triptii Dimri recalls childhood I-Day memories(Satish Bate)

The Laila Majnu (2018) and Animal (2023) actor talks about how she celebrates Independence Day, Triptii says, “When at home, I watch the festivities, flag hoisting and patriotic performances on TV. We also wait for the Prime Minister’s speech at Red Fort,” she tells us, adding that she has “wonderful memories” of celebrating I-Day while growing up. “I still feel the same excitement [about I-Day] I had as a kid. Every year, our school would have many cultural events where everyone participated, won prizes and went home with goodies. Back home, my dad was the head of our [residential] society in the Air India colony, Vasant Vihar, Delhi. He used to organise functions with themes and games for every age group. Now that we have moved out, we [fondly] remember those celebrations that made us feel like a part of the community; they bring a smile to my face. That is something I miss even today,” Triptii concludes.