US Embassy in India wishes Happy Independence Day in 22 languages. Watch viral video

Independence Day 2024: India is celebrating its 78th Independence Day to commemorate its freedom from British rule. People are also taking to social media to give a glimpse of their celebrations, among them is the US Embassy in India. The members shared a video that shows them wishing everyone on this special day in 22 languages. The image is taken from a video shared by the US Embassy in India on Independence Day 2024. (X/@USAndIndia)

“Did you know the Indian Constitution defines 22 scheduled languages? All of us at Embassy New Delhi and the consulates in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai couldn’t decide which language to use to express our excitement about Indian Independence Day, so we just used them all! From every corner of the United States to every corner of India… Happy Independence Day!” reads the caption to the video.

With over 7,000 views, the share has further collected nearly 200 likes. It has also been retweeted several times.

8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution:

The 8th schedule of the Indian Constitution covers 22 languages: Assamese, Gujarati, Hindi, Bengali, Kashmiri, Kannada, Manipuri, Konkani, Malayalam, Nepali, Oriya, Marathi, Telegu, Urdu, Bodo, Punjabi, Tamil, Sindi, Sanskrit, Dogri, Maithili, and Santhali.

Of the 22 languages, 14 were initially included in the Constitution and the others were added later. There is also a demand for the inclusion of 38 more languages. Some are Bhojpuri, English, Pali, Tulu, Kok Barak, and others.

