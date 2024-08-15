Author mesmerises people by playing National Anthem on guitar, harmonica to celebrate Independence Day 2024

Independence Day 2024: Today, India celebrates its 78th Independence Day. This day falls annually on August 15, and the entire nation comes together to commemorate the historical moment of gaining freedom in 1947 from British rule. On this day, people also remember the freedom fighters who gave their lives to break the shackles of the British salivary. Expectedly, people take to social media to show how they are celebrating the day and among them is an author. A few hours before Independence Day, he posted a video showing him playing two versions of the Indian National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana, using a guitar and a harmonica. The image shows author Arun Krishnan playing beautiful renditions of the National Anthem using guitar and harmonica. (X/@ArunKrishnan_)

“On the eve of our #IndependenceDay2024 , here are two versions of our National Anthem -- One on the guitar, and the other on the harmonica. Dedicated to all those who defend us!” author Arun Krishnan wrote as he shared two videos.

Take a look at the post by the author here:

The video, since being shared a few hours ago, has gathered more than 7,800 views. Additionally, it has also accumulated nearly 200 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

How did X users react to these renditions of the National Anthem?

“Excellent rendition in both. I also noted that you stood when playing. Hats off!” wrote an X user. Another added, “Harmonica is beautiful.”

A third expressed, “Beautifully played.” A fourth commented, “Wow, I loved the harmonica version even more. You are blessed by Ma Saraswati in more ways than one. Vande Matram.”

About the author:

Dr Arun Krishnan has studied in various parts of the world, including India, the USA, Singapore, and Japan. He has an engineering degree and a doctorate. Before publishing The Battle of Vathapi Trilogy, he worked in different sectors, such as IT, bioinformatics, computational biology, and HR analytics.

What are your thoughts on this author’s harmonica and guitar versions of the Indian National Anthem? Did the videos leave you impressed?