Viral pic shows Rabindranath Tagore’s English translation of India’s National Anthem. Seen it yet?

ByArfa Javaid
May 08, 2023 06:08 PM IST

The viral picture shared on Facebook features an English translation of India’s National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana, by Rabindranath Tagore.

Many of us have sung India’s National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana, in school and have even memorised it by heart. The song was originally composed in Bengali by India’s first Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in 1911 under the title ‘Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata’. Although the song has five verses, only the first verse was adopted as the National Anthem by the Constituent Assembly of India on January 24, 1950. However, what many don’t know is that Tagore also translated the song into English. Recently, the Nobel Prize organisation shared a picture of the translated manuscript on Facebook. It has received an overwhelming response from people, with many expressing their appreciation for the post.

The viral picture shows an English Translation of India’s National Anthem by Rabindranath Tagore. (Facebook/@nobelprize)
The viral picture shows an English Translation of India’s National Anthem by Rabindranath Tagore. (Facebook/@nobelprize)

“‘Jana Gana Mana’ (Bengali: [ɟənə gəɳə mənə]) is the national anthem of India, originally composed in Bengali by poet Rabindranath Tagore, who was awarded the #NobelPrize in Literature in 1913. Pictured: An English translation of Jana Gana Mana by Tagore,” reads the caption shared alongside the picture by the official Facebook page of the Nobel Prize.

The image features the English translation of India’s National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana, by Rabindranath Tagore. The translated version is titled “The Morning Song Of India.”

Take a look at the English Translation of India’s National Anthem right here:

Since being shared on Facebook on May 6, the post has raked up over 1,700 reactions. Additionally, it has also garnered several comments and reshares.

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

“Thanks for sharing this information,” posted an individual. Another added, “Proud to be an Indian.” “Is this Tagore’s handwriting?” enquired a third. A fourth expressed, “I learned the anthem as a child and still know it by memory….”

