Viral video shows ‘Grim Reaper’ at King Charles’ Coronation

King Charles III was crowned as the fortieth Sovereign in a grand ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6, alongside Queen Consort Camilla. The Archbishop of Canterbury presided over the Coronation ceremony, a televised event watched by millions worldwide. The rituals from the Coronation have sparked a lot of interest, with several photos and videos going viral on the Internet. Now, a video that captures a spooky figure during the coronation ceremony of King Charles III has been doing the rounds on social media, and many believe it to be the Grim Reaper. Britain's King Charles III with the St Edward's Crown on his head.(AFP)

“Anyone else just noticed the Grim Reaper at Westminster Abbey?” wrote Twitter user Joe while sharing a video on the platform with the hashtag #coronation. The now-viral video shows the Coronation ceremony being held inside the Abbey in London. After the ceremonial march past, a hooded figure carrying a long rod, akin to a scythe, was captured on camera. While it is unclear who the figure might be, some suggested it could be the Grim Reaper.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a day ago on Twitter, the tweet has raked up more than 3.6 million views and still counting. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

Check out a few reactions below:

“The sound effect in the background when he walks across is so perfectly timed that I almost can’t get over it,” posted an individual. Another added, “That’s amazing.” “I noticed him! Who’s he looking for?” wrote a third. A fourth joined, “Someone from Hogwart just passed by.”

