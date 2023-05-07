Home / Trending / UK chef makes Mathura Ke Dubki Wale Aloo in viral video, netizens say ‘start a restaurant in India’

UK chef makes Mathura Ke Dubki Wale Aloo in viral video, netizens say ‘start a restaurant in India’

ByArfa Javaid
May 07, 2023 02:57 PM IST

A UK chef has started a series on social media where he cooks dishes from different Indian states. He recently made UP’s famous Mathura Ke Dubki Wale Aloo.

A British chef is creating a lot of buzz online with his unique culinary project. Jake Dryan, based in London, has set out on a mission to cook dishes from every Indian state, one state at a time. As part of this initiative, he recently shared a video of himself preparing Mathura Ke Dubki Wale Aloo, a popular dish from Uttar Pradesh. The video, as expected, received an overwhelming response from netizens. While many appreciated him for his efforts, others recommended that he open up a restaurant in India.

British chef Jake Dryan recently cooked Mathura Ke Dubki Wale Aloo in viral video and received rave reviews from netizens. (Instagram/@plantfuture)
British chef Jake Dryan recently cooked Mathura Ke Dubki Wale Aloo in viral video and received rave reviews from netizens. (Instagram/@plantfuture)

Also Read: Women show fiery dance moves to Pallo Latke, set the dance floor on fire. Watch

“Welcome to Uttar Pradesh,” wrote chef Jake Dryan while sharing a video on Instagram. Further in the caption, he shared the recipe step by step. In the now-viral video, he makes Uttar Pradesh’s famous Mathura Ke Dubki Wale Aloo. He pairs it with Bedmi Puri, a popular breakfast dish in north India.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on April 24, the video has raked up more than 2.4 million views. It has also accumulated lakhs of likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the viral video:

“You should start a restaurant in India!” suggested an individual. Another commented, “Just binged your entire Indian journey series... Being an Indian, you’ve done an excellent job!!!” “Was eagerly waiting for UP (this is my state),” posted a third. A fourth shared, “I’m discovering so many new dishes too thanks to you.” “Now you should try Bihar’s litti chokha,” wrote a fifth.

Also Read: Viral 80-year-old Class 5 Commerce paper stumps the Internet

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
it's viral viral video food uk uttar pradesh india mathura + 5 more
it's viral viral video food uk uttar pradesh india mathura + 4 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out