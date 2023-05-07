Home / Trending / Women show fiery dance moves to Pallo Latke, set the dance floor on fire. Watch

Women show fiery dance moves to Pallo Latke, set the dance floor on fire. Watch

ByArfa Javaid
May 07, 2023 11:44 AM IST

This dance video shared on Instagram captures a group grooving to the popular Hindi song Pallo Latke.

Are you feeling low or bogged down by your daily routine? Look no further than dance videos for an instant pick-me-up. Case in point, this video of a group of women dancing to Pallo Latke. Their synchronised steps have been winning people’s hearts left and right. Chances are, it may have the same effect on you.

The image shows women grooving to Pallo Latke on the dance floor. (Instagram/@abcddancefactory)
“Pallo Latke,” reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram by ABCD Dance Factory. In the video, women in sarees can be seen dancing to the upbeat song Pallo Latke from the 2017 romance drama film Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. The song, written by Kumaar and composed by Raees and Zain-Sam, features vocals from Jyotica Tangri and Yasser Desai, as well as a rap section performed by Fazilpuria with lyrics by Rossh.

Watch the dance video right here:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has collected over 1.4 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also raked up a flurry of likes and comments.

Check out the reactions below:

“Nice dance… nice steps,” posted an individual. Another added, “Wow.” “Amazing girls,” wrote a third. The comments section is replete with fire and love-struck emoticons.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
its viral viral video dance video + 1 more
its viral viral video dance video
