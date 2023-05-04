Home / Trending / Netizens can’t get over this viral video of woman dancing to Rema, Selena Gomez’s Calm Down

ByArfa Javaid
May 04, 2023 10:29 AM IST

The viral video that features a woman matching steps to Rema and Selena Gomez’s Calm Down was shared on Instagram.

It’s not uncommon for dance videos to go viral on social media, especially when they showcase impressive moves. And this viral video is a case in point. It shows a woman dancing to the globally popular song Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez. The viral dance video has struck a chord with netizens, with many expressing admiration for the woman’s talent.

“Another banger,” reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram by Umang Shandilya Dosanjh. According to her bio on the platform, she is Dubai’s dancefluencer. The viral dance video features Shandilya, in a white outfit and sneakers, flawlessly dancing to the tunes of the song Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez. Her in-sync performance to the song’s beats has left viewers in awe.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has raked up more than 7.4 million views. The viral dance video has also received a plethora of comments from netizens, and many even dropped love-struck and fire emoticons to express their admiration for the woman’s dance moves.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

“Can’t get over,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “No, I cannot calm down after watching this.” “The energy,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Oh god, this is perfect.” A fifth tagged Rema and Selena Gomez and wrote, “Y’all have to watch thiss.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

