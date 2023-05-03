Home / Trending / Man says broken handle damaged his ‘butt and trousers’, Indian Railways replies

Man says broken handle damaged his ‘butt and trousers’, Indian Railways replies

ByArfa Javaid
May 03, 2023 09:40 PM IST

A man took to Twitter to raise a complaint about a broken handle on a train that damaged his ‘butt and trousers’.

Many people prefer travelling by train for long distances as it offers a comfortable and affordable ride. However, one may sometimes face inconveniences during their train journeys. Recently, a man took to Twitter to complain about a broken handle on a train that damaged his clothes and caused him physical discomfort. Indian Railways quickly responded to the tweet and escalated the matter to the concerned authorities.

Indian Railways quickly escalated the matter to the DRM of Izzatnagar for action. (Representational Image: Unsplash/Adhirej J R Nair)
“Look at this handle. It damaged my butt and trouser…. Please fix this. It is so dangerous,” wrote Twitter user Mukhtar Ali while sharing a picture on the platform. He replied to his tweet and added, “It’s really painful. Not being able to sit properly. Don’t know what to do, seeking a doctor.” The picture shared by Ali shows a handle sticking out between two chairs on a train.

Take a look at his tweets below:

The official Twitter account of Railway Seva, which addresses the issues raised by train passengers, responded to the complaint in a few minutes. They asked Ali to share his PNR/UTS details and mobile number so they could connect with him and register a complaint. The matter was later escalated to the Divisional Railway Manager of Izzatnagar for action.

Take a look at their tweet below:

Since being shared on May 1, the primary tweet has collected over 3,700 views. Many even took to the comments section and left their thoughts.

Here’s how people responded to the tweet:

A Twitter user wrote, “Sad.” “Quickly repair,” posted another. A third added, “Very dangerous.” “Very dangerous. Railways should refund the fare of tickets of passengers who faced inconvenience in C2 bogie,” expressed a fourth.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

