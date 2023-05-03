Doja Cat, Lil Nas X ‘meow’ their way through Met Gala interviews. Watch

Met Gala, touted as fashion’s biggest night, returned on May 1 this year. The 2023 theme for the event was ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty,’ which aimed to pay tribute to the fashion icon, and celebrities showed up in their most innovative outfits to honour him. A few even paid homage to Choupette, Karl’s beloved cat. Among them were Doja Cat and Lil Nas X. Their cat-inspired outfits were the talk of the night, but it was their unexpected responses during interviews that stole the show. The two music stars chose to ‘meow’ instead of answering questions, much to the amusement of the reporters and the onlookers. Now, videos of them are going viral on social media and receiving hilarious responses from people. Doja Cat (left) and Lil Nas X (right) wore cat-inspired outfits at Met Gala 2023. (Reuters and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

At the Met Gala, Doja Cat stepped out in a Choupette-inspired outfit by Oscar De La Renta. Her look featured a cat-eared hood, a feather tail, and feline-inspired prosthetics covering her face. But it wasn’t just her outfit that had people talking - her playful responses during press interviews left everyone in splits.

Here’s the video that got the Internet talking:

Not just Doja Cat, Lil Nas X also joined in on the fun and meowed at reporters during the interview as he walked the carpet. The rapper was covered in silver body paint and crystals from head to toe. He completed his look by wearing cat claws and whiskers decorated with jewels.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the tweets have raked up millions of views, and the numbers are still increasing. The shares have also accumulated a flurry of responses from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the videos:

A Twitter user posted, “I love it.” “Meow,” wrote another. A third joined, “Cute.” “My cat understood everything,” expressed a fourth. A fifth shared, “Seriously, Emma knows how to talk to cats.”

