 Georgian choir sings Indian national anthem while travelling on an IndiGo flight. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Georgian choir sings Indian national anthem while travelling on an IndiGo flight. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 15, 2024 06:55 PM IST

Many Instagram users applauded the Georgian choir for performing India's national anthem while travelling on an IndiGo flight.

A video of a Georgian Choir singing the national anthem of India while travelling on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Tbilisi was shared online. The video was captured while the band was returning home after attending the India-Georgia cultural festival that took place in Bengaluru in January.

The image shows a Georgian choir performing India's national anthem on an IndiGo flight. (Instagram/@newbanaschoir)
The image shows a Georgian choir performing India's national anthem on an IndiGo flight. (Instagram/@newbanaschoir)

The New Bana's Choir shared the video on their official Instagram page. "National Anthem of Bharat #Indigo flight 6E1807. Delhi to Tbilisi. Our choir sang the National Anthem of India," they wrote.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The video opens to show a flight filled with passengers. Within moments, one of them starts singing Jana Gana Mana, and others join in. A few people are also seen capturing the scene on their smartphones.

Take a look at this video below:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated several likes and comments. While most people appreciated their performance, some suggested they stand while singing Jana Gana Mana the next time, citing that it is a way to show respect for a country's national anthem. A few also reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

Here's how Instagram users reacted to this video:

"Whoever is taking the bass, OMG!" praised an Instagram user.

"I'm over here crying, and I'm not even Indian! I live here in India, though," shared another.

Also Read: On Republic Day, recalling the voyage of India’s National Anthem

"Please stand up when you sing this anthem. It means a lot to the people of India. If you need to sing it again, please do it right," suggested a third and wrapped up the post with a heart emoticon.

"It was an amazing rendition of the anthem, guys. Loved it!" posted a fourth.

"Goosebumps. I am literally crying," joined a fifth.

"This is incredible," wrote a sixth.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live, Farmers Protest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Georgian choir sings Indian national anthem while travelling on an IndiGo flight. Watch
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On