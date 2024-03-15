Georgian choir sings Indian national anthem while travelling on an IndiGo flight. Watch

A video of a Georgian Choir singing the national anthem of India while travelling on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Tbilisi was shared online. The video was captured while the band was returning home after attending the India-Georgia cultural festival that took place in Bengaluru in January. The image shows a Georgian choir performing India's national anthem on an IndiGo flight. (Instagram/@newbanaschoir)

The New Bana's Choir shared the video on their official Instagram page. "National Anthem of Bharat #Indigo flight 6E1807. Delhi to Tbilisi. Our choir sang the National Anthem of India," they wrote.

The video opens to show a flight filled with passengers. Within moments, one of them starts singing Jana Gana Mana, and others join in. A few people are also seen capturing the scene on their smartphones.

Take a look at this video below:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated several likes and comments. While most people appreciated their performance, some suggested they stand while singing Jana Gana Mana the next time, citing that it is a way to show respect for a country's national anthem. A few also reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

Here's how Instagram users reacted to this video:

"Whoever is taking the bass, OMG!" praised an Instagram user.

"I'm over here crying, and I'm not even Indian! I live here in India, though," shared another.

"Please stand up when you sing this anthem. It means a lot to the people of India. If you need to sing it again, please do it right," suggested a third and wrapped up the post with a heart emoticon.

"It was an amazing rendition of the anthem, guys. Loved it!" posted a fourth.

"Goosebumps. I am literally crying," joined a fifth.

"This is incredible," wrote a sixth.