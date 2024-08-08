Triptii Dimri says Laila Majnu re-release gives the film 'a second chance': Not all films get one

A movie that released six years ago and went on to become an emotion. Sajid Ali’s directorial debut starring Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri might have had a dismal box office report but it stayed in the hearts of the masses and garnered a lot of love. Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary in Laila Majnu

Over the years, the popularity of the film and the characters have grown which is probably why it was recently announced that the film is being re-released. On July 28, the news broke that it would re-release in Kashmir on Aug 2 and on Aug 7, the makers announced that it would release nationwide on Aug 9.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, the film's producer, wrote on Instagram, "Back on popular demand. Laila Majnu back on popular demand!!! Gratitude to your love that pulled it into theatres again after six years!! Re-releasing 9th Aug ‘24 in cinemas nationwide (check picture) congratulations team LM (sic)."

Excited to see Laila Majnu re-release in theatres, actor Triptii Dimri, who is thrilled about the housefull boards in Kashmir, says, "When the film released you expect a reaction similar to what we are seeing now. All of us who had worked on the film knew how and what it was. Sadly, back then people didn't watch it. We got so much love from people when it dropped on OTT."





The film, a modern telling of a classic tale, is about star-crossed lovers separated by family. "All these years since the release of Laila Majnu, I have received messages from fans every single day. We are all very happy that the film is getting so much love now and it is re-releasing across India. I love that people are celebrating Laila Majnu now, as we felt bad when it didn't happen earlier. I am and everyone is overwhelmed and emotional. I believe it was houseful in theatres in Kashmir. this is a second chance for our film and not every film gets that. We are grateful and blessed," says Triptii with a smile.