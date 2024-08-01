Avinash Tiwary on talking to Imtiaz Ali about Laila Majnu re-release

Six years ago, Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri starrer Laila Majnu came and went in a whiff from theatres, but over the years, the film has amassed a lot of love. So much so, that recently it was announced that it is being re-released in Kashmir. Talk to Avinash about it and he says, “I know the desire and intent exist, and if nowhere else, people in Srinagar really wanted a re-release because none of them got a chance to see it in theatres. I spoke to Imtiaz (Ali, filmmaker) sir, and he said ‘haan, honi chahiye re-release’. I was thinking that when the film clocks in 10 years, we’d have a screening, but I am the happiest man with a re-release at the six-year mark.” Avinash Tiwary on Laila Majnu re-release

The actor insists that more than himself, he is happier for his director Sajid Ali. “I wanted it the most for him than anyone else. Most of the love for the film came on social media, and with him not being there, he couldn’t get to see it.”

Interestingly, Avinash recently went to Kashmir after seven years and saw a lot of love coming to him from the locals. He shares, “It was absolutely overwhelming, and I really missed Triptii (Dimri, actor) along as she is equally deserving of all the love that I saw. And I’d be lying if I assume they came for Avinash Tiwary, they came for Qais Bhat, their Majnu.” The actor adds, “Laila Majnu didn’t get a chance to grow and was just taken off when it was released. So, I did feel a pain for it, and one just wanted due space for it to grow. But when I see so much love, there are moments I feel I wish they had shown it when it released, and the second thought that comes that good work does reach out to people. If not anything, the love from people at least heals you. So, I do feel my wound pretty healed.”