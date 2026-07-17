Why Argentina never know when they are beaten

Kolkata: Lionel Messi is expected to pull off Lionel Messi things. Like sending Lautaro Martinez that perfectly weighted cross, a pass that carried the precision of a player who has spent two decades refining his craft. The finish was timely but in all fairness, that winner was all Messi. Enzo Fernandez #24 of Argentina celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi Final match between England and Argentina at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Getty Images via AFP)

Yet the defining image of Argentina’s latest masterclass of resilience wasn’t that cross, it was that relentless swarm at the England goalmouth. For twenty minutes and more, Argentina kept converging on England’s crowded defence, mounting wave upon wave of attack until they cracked and collapsed. Throughout that onslaught, one thing was clear — defeat was simply not an option for Argentina.

Modern football increasingly speaks the language of tactical systems, expected goals and positional play. But the semi-final win against England once again reminded the world how Argentine football still speaks another dialect. To them, winning is not merely an outcome but an obligation. Every duel matters. Every loose ball carries meaning. Aesthetic football is welcome, but only if it serves victory. That philosophy courses through Lionel Scaloni’s squad.

“I honestly think this team plays its best football when it’s under pressure,” Argentina coach Scaloni said after the 2-1 semi-final win against England. “When we’re struggling, and the opponent hesitates just a little, we smell blood and we go for it with everything we’ve got. That’s the feeling this team gives me.”

This was much more than a coach reflecting on yet another come-from-behind win. It was an emphatic championing of a footballing identity. The reigning world champions have built another run to the final not merely on brilliance but on something more enduring—a football culture that has survived generations. Messi remains the team’s conductor, but the orchestra has been assembled elsewhere.

“They’re warriors,” said Scaloni. “They grew up in environments where they feared nothing. They were always competing, always expected to be the best. Responsibility doesn’t weigh them down.

“When the match reaches those final 15, 20 or 25 minutes, they still want the ball. Nobody was thinking, ‘What if I make a mistake and we lose a World Cup semi-final?’ They were simply thinking about playing football, just as they’ve done all their lives. They’re like a family. They never give up on a single ball. They fight until the very end.”

This spirit Scaloni is referring to has been forged primarily in the domestic circuit of Argentina, more specifically at the country’s top five clubs, the Cinco Grandes—Boca Juniors, River Plate, Racing Club, Independiente and San Lorenzo.

These clubs have never simply produced footballers, they have produced competitors. Seven members of Argentina’s squad honed their football at three of the country’s most demanding academies, while others were honed in similarly unforgiving environments before crossing the Atlantic.

From River Plate—perhaps the most exacting finishing school for elite footballers—have players like Julián Álvarez, Enzo Fernández, Gonzalo Montiel and Exequiel Palacios graduated. Leandro Paredes and Valentín Barco were moulded at Boca Juniors, where even the reserves team has a loyal following. Martínez came through Racing Club, another institution where playing under pressure is hardwired at a very young age.

The players they produced as a result, were built to weather anything, and more importantly stand up to the rigours of European football. Which is why Alvarez could adjust quickly to Manchester City when he arrived from River in 2022. “I try to do what I’ve been doing with River,” he was quoted as saying. “It’s a team that presses like we did in River. I feel comfortable playing this way.”

Álvarez is the present but the past was equally, if not more, illustrious. We are talking José Sanfilippo’s ruthless goalscoring, Ricardo Bochini’s elegance and Daniel Passarella’s uncompromising leadership. Over the years, that legacy continued through the likes of Diego Simeone, Juan Sebastián Verón, Juan Román Riquelme and Javier Mascherano. Different players, different eras, different styles, but all carried the same instinct—pressure is not feared, it is embraced. This generation is simply the latest expression of that tradition.

They press with collective conviction rather than individual enthusiasm, they celebrate tackles as passionately as goals. And the best part is no role is considered beneath anyone. Like it or not, Giuliano Simeone seems to have taken it upon himself to spread chaos through the midfield because perhaps only Argentina know how to use it to their advantage. For Messi to evolve and accommodate this collective identity also speaks highly of his leadership.

For much of Messi’s international career, Argentina were a team waiting for his genius to intervene. Between 2006 and 2018, every setback deepened dependence upon him. The burden became both tactical and emotional. But now, at 39, Messi dictates more than he dominates. Younger legs perform the exhausting work around him, allowing Messi to become the team’s playmaker.

That transformation may be the greatest achievement of Scaloni, along with his illustrious band of former player turned assistants—Pablo Aimar, Walter Samuel, and Roberto Ayala, who incidentally, had also graduated from River Plate and Boca Juniors. Under them, Argentina have been able to fuse two traditions that once seemed incompatible—the country’s endless production line of technical brilliance and the uncompromising edge forged at the Cinco Grandes.

The result has been the tournament’s most psychologically resilient team, proof of which we have seen at every stage of this World Cup. They recovered against Cape Verde, overturned Egypt, eventually broke Switzerland’s resistance and came from behind to defeat England. Each comeback reinforced the impression that this side simply refuses to accept defeat.

Messi remains Argentina’s brightest light. Yet the fire burning beneath this remarkable team is the certainty that every player will leave his best out in the field. It’s a certainty not born in Europe’s structured club system but inside the footballing cauldrons of Argentina, where talent earns applause, but character earns respect.