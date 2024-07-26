Bad Newz box office collection day 7: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri film takes India total to 42.9 crore in opening week

Bad Newz box office collection day 7: After doing decently in India, the film witnessed a dip in its earnings on Thursday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned nearly ₹43 crore so far in India. The film hit the theatres on July 19. (Also Read | Vicky Kaushal pays surprise visit to late night show of Bad Newz in Mumbai, sings Tauba Tauba with audience. Watch) Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in a still from Bad Newz.

Bad Newz India box office

The film earned ₹8.3 crore on day one, ₹10.25 crore on day two, ₹11.15 crore on day three and ₹3.5 crore on day four. On day five, it minted ₹3.75 crore and on day six, ₹3.15 crore. On Thursday, day seven, the film collected ₹2.85 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far, the film has earned an estimated ₹42.95 crore nett in India. Bad Newz had an overall 11.52% Hindi occupancy on Thursday.

Bad Newz review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Bad Newz is plagued with stereotypes that you wish had taken a backseat by now – Punjabis loving rajma chawal, mumma's boys being careless husbands, women choosing career over marriage, and the list goes on. While comedy isn't really the high point of this film, I liked how the makers have cleverly weaved in some fabulous meta jokes that stand out. The reference to Dimri as Bhabhi 2 and ‘National Crush,’ a scene where Gurbir tells Akhil to not behave like Vicky Sandhu from Manmarziyaan, or another scene where Kaushal stops Virk from throwing a photo of Katrina Kaif saying, 'Iske liye toh tujhe meri laash se guzarna hoga' (you'll have to go over my dead body) – these are well incorporated in the script.”

About Bad Newz

The film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit Good Newwz, which starred Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. Bad Newz stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk, and Neha Dhupia in the pivotal role. It also has cameos by Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma. Directed by Anand Tiwari, it is produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar.

This film takes a hilarious detour from the usual rom-com tropes, diving into the chaotic world of heteropaternal superfecundation. The comedy-drama follows the story of a woman (Triptii Dimri), who gets pregnant with twins belonging to two different men, played by Vicky and Ammy Virk.