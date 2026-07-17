Indian man sarcastically reveals the ‘struggles’ of working in Japan: ‘No weekend calls, paid for overtime’

An Indian man working in Japan has amused social media users after sarcastically complaining about the country’s employee-friendly work culture. From hybrid working and paid overtime to uninterrupted weekends and generous bonuses, he jokingly described several workplace benefits as reasons he was “completely fed up” with his job. An Indian man shared a sarcastic rant about Japan’s work culture after spending 11 years there. (Instagram/ajaypandey.z)

The man, identified as Ajay Pandey, shared the video on Instagram, where he spoke about his experience of working in Japan for the past 11 years.

‘Every weekend is wasted like this’ “It has been so many years since I moved here, and honestly, working in Japan is extremely difficult. I find the work culture here absolutely terrible. I have to go to the office only three days a week and work from home for the remaining two. There is no overtime on weekends either, so I am forced to spend my time going camping or on bike rides,” Pandey said.

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Continuing his sarcastic rant, he complained that his manager never contacted him on weekends.

“I am genuinely annoyed with my manager because he never calls me or thinks of me on weekends. For the past 11 years, he has been friend-zoning me every weekend. At least call me to work once in a while. Every weekend is wasted like this,” he added.

He also jokingly criticised Japan’s overtime system, saying extra work is approved only with difficulty and employees are paid for every 15 minutes they work.

“Even when I request overtime, it is approved only with great difficulty, and when they finally approve it, they pay me for every 15 minutes I work,” he said.

‘They simply throw two or three months’ salary at you’

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Pandey then compared workplace bonuses in Japan with customary Diwali gifts in India.

“There is no proper Diwali bonus here either—not even a box of laddoos or a pen. Instead, they simply throw two or three months’ salary at you as a bonus. Honestly, I am completely fed up with working in Japan,” he concluded.

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He shared the clip with the caption, “Japan work culture.”

Watch the clip here: