Zeenat Aman shares pic of her sans make-up, says she still gets nervous before events: ‘I start out as frumpy Z aunty’

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who often gives fans a glimpse into her life, revealed how even after 50 years in the spotlight she still feels nervous before public appearances. Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, Zeenat dropped a candid picture that shows her sitting in a hotel room, dressed in a white robe, with her jewellery carefully laid out on the bed. (Also Read: Zeenat Aman calls out brand offering her ‘low fee’ yet paying more to another actor; Reddit thinks it is Priyanka Chopra) Zeenat Aman shares a picture of herself sans make-up

Along with the picture, Zeenat added a long note that read, “Before every event or appearance I try to find a moment of calm as I get ready. One would think that 50 years of public life would inoculate you against butterflies and jitters, but that simply isn't the case for me.”

The actor also explained how she had turned her pre-event routine into a calming ritual. "So, I have turned getting ready into a meditative ritual. A hot shower, a fluffy robe, then the careful practice of laying out my jewellery and accessories. And finally, submitting to the skills of the hair and make up artists. I start out as frumpy Z aunty and I emerge as The Zeenat Aman. This is a regular metamorphosis for all those of us who are in the business of fashion and entertainment," she shared.

Mentioning that the picture was taken by her son, Zahaan Khan, who often travels with her, Zeenat wrote, "I do not travel with any entourage as such. Just Zahaan, and sometimes Cara (Zahaan's partner). And that too only now that I am feeling my years. There is great comfort in having a loved one at hand when you are in an unfamiliar place."

The picture was taken just before she attended the Shantanu & Nikhil x Grey Goose couture show in Delhi. While she couldn't share her outfit from the event just yet, she promised to post it once she received the official photos.

Zeenat Aman ended her note with a cheerful message for her followers, wishing them a productive week. In a playful tone, she added, "My own work timings are erratic, but to all you nine to fivers - I wish you a wonderful and productive week. It's Monday. Go get 'em! P.S: In school we were told that good girls don't show their knees, so I feel quite cheeky displaying them on Instagram!" she wrote.

Talking about Zeenat Aman's work front, she became a household name during the ‘70s and ’80s after bagging the title of Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in 1970. She is known for her bold personality and was one of the actors who set the fashion trend with her saratorial choices.

Zeenat has given several hits such as Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Yaadon ki Baraat, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbani, Dostana, and Dharam Veer among others.