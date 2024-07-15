Zeenat Aman shares old clip talking about being typecast in commercial films: ‘I was bowing out of the public eye’

Trust Zeenat Aman to share a refreshing piece of wisdom through her Instagram posts! The veteran actor, who often shares anecdotes from her career, films and life in the public eye, took to her Instagram and posted an interviews from the 80s, when she was talking to BBC Asia Network about her career in Hindi Cinema. Zeenat shared that even though she started out with glamorous parts, she tried to do different types of films where had more as an actor. (Also read: Zeenat Aman says she got pregnant while shooting Daku Hasina, crew had to find a way to hide her baby bump) Zeenat Aman talked about the typecasting that female actors face in mainstream Hindi cinema.

Zeenat shares throwback video

Zeenat shared a minute-long clip from the interview, where she spoke about the limited scope for female actors in mainstream commercial Hindi cinema. There, the actor said that it is ‘very easy to get stuck with labels,’ and added that women ‘sing songs, they look pretty, they do a few weepy scenes and that’s it.' Zeenat went on to add that even though she got a break with Hare Rama Hare Krishna, but went on to do more meaty parts in Bandhan Kachche Dhaago Ka, Insaaf ka Taraazu, and Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

In the caption, Zeenat began by writing, “There’s nothing quite like a video from the late 80s to make me feel like a fossil! BBC Asian Network invited me for a lengthy interview at such a turning point in my life. I was just bowing out of the public eye, having become the mother of one, but not yet two sons. And was fully in “family mode”.”

‘When times are tough, better things await’

She went on to add, “It’s far more surreal to see myself frozen in time in such interviews, than it is to see my old filmography. I felt then that I had experienced so very much of life already, and that it would be smooth sailing here on out. Boy! Was I wrong. It makes me laugh that the Zeenat I imagined to be so mature then, now seems to me such a naive and lovely young thing. So just remember that when times are tough, better things await. And when times are wonderful, enjoy them to the fullest because a hiccup is surely around the corner.”

She concluded by adding, “Anyway, ignore my “You Tarzan, Me Jane” outfit, and enjoy this clip of my reflections on my career and that unshakeable “glamour-puss” tag! It’s quite rare because it’s from a period of time where I made very few public appearances. I was going to post a picture of my new haircut, but this felt more fun! And as always, your thoughts and comments are cherished.”

Fan reactions

Zeenat's post caught the attention of many fans, who left positive comments. One fan added, “I just want to keep listening to you!! You are an old soul since the beginning. What clarity of thoughts and eloquence!” A second fan said, “Your glamour inspired us all to be mini versions of you and now you are setting another trend of being the ultimate example of a beauty plus brains a rare combination indeed!” “Love reading your posts,” read a comment.

Zeenat will be seen next in the film Bun Tikki, starring Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol. The team recently held a wrap up party.