Zeenat Aman says she got pregnant while shooting Daku Hasina, crew had to find a way to hide her baby bump

Zeenat Aman's new Instagram post is all about Daku Hasina, the 1987 release directed by Ashok Rao, also starring Rakesh Roshan, as well as Rajinikanth in a special cameo appearance. The veteran actor shared a few pictures from the shoot, and recalled how she became pregnant during the beginning and the crew had to come up with creative ideas to hide her baby bump. (Also read: Zeenat Aman recalls being ‘intimidated’ in the presence of Rajesh Khanna, would mug up her lines: He was a phenomenon) Zeenat Aman shared the memories of shooting Daku Hasina.

Zeenat on starring in Daku Hasina

In one of the pictures, Zeenat was seen in a still of the film, where she played a female dacoit. She carried a big gun and looked directly at the camera. In the caption, she began by talking about the plot and wrote, “Daku Hasina was your classic story of vengeance. Roopa, orphaned when her parents are killed by powerful village overlords, seeks the help of infamous dacoit Mangal Singh (The iconic Rajinikanth in one of his few Bollywood cameos) to extract revenge. Under his guidance, she transforms into the ruthless Daku Hasina, and so begins her reign of terror. The police scramble to apprehend her, but ah! There is a twist in the tale. What is the relationship between SP Ranjit Saxena (played by none other than @rakesh_roshan9 ) and the lady dacoit?”

‘I wasn’t nervous about my own safety’

Then, Zeenat went on to add that she became pregnant when she was still shooting, and wrote, “This was one of the last films I did before my extended hiatus. I became pregnant early on in the shoot, and by the end of filming was well into my third trimester! My svelte figure had naturally ballooned, so to hide my belly the crew came up with various creative shots. Some of these involved me riding a horse, which brought its own concerns. I had had a scare on horseback during a previous shoot, when the poor animal had bolted because of the artificial rain and blaring speakers on set. I wasn’t nervous about my own safety, but the safety of the child in my womb was of utmost importance. Luckily, we were able to shoot these scenes without any incident.”

Zeenat also said how the film matched the growing sense of awareness and activism around the issues of feminism, which were rising at that time. She shared two more posters of the film, which had Rajinikanth on them.

Zeenat will be seen next in Bun Tikki, which also stars Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol. The film is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari.