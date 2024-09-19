Starbucks adds all-new Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte to its 2024 fall menu

Starbucks has introduced a brand-new flavour as part of its 2024 fall menu. The company unveiled new drinks inspired by the beloved pecan pie in a statement released Wednesday. While the Summer hasn't officially ended, lovers of all things pumpkin spice began anticipating Starbucks' fall menu items by late August. The coffee chain describes its latest Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, which will be available for purchase starting September 19, as a “cozy” beverage that tastes like fall. Starbucks launches all-new Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, Iced Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, and Salted Pecan Cream Cold Foam as part of its 2024 fall menu(Starbucks)

Starbucks launches all-new Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte and its two customisations

“We were really focused on what people are thinking, feeling, and doing during the holidays,” said Patrick Penny, lead beverage developer for Starbucks. “We asked questions like, where are you going? What inspires joy? How could Starbucks play a role in uplifting your day during the season?”

Three new pecan-flavoured Starbucks' fall drinks:

Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte: The fall-inspired drink features the company's signature Blonde Espresso and oat milk combined with notes of pecan, brown butter and holiday baking spices. The hot drink is finished off with a pecan crunch topping. Iced Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte: It features Starbucks Blonde Espresso, ice and oat milk combined with nutty flavours of pecan, brown butter and holiday baking spices. It is finished off with nondairy Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam and a pecan crunch topping. Salted Pecan Cream Cold Foam: The company describes its newest Cold Foam flavour as a “sweet and salty fall twist.” It is made with pecan syrup and salt and is available as dairy or non-dairy.

Penny went on to say, “The flavors in this latte evoke memories of the smell of freshly baked pecan pie, but also the warmth and connection of moments at home with family and friends.” “It’s fitting to these cooler days and feels like the perfect transition from classic fall beverages into holiday beverages. We’ve got pumpkin, we’ve got apple, and now we’ve got pecan. It’s the ‘pie-fecta!’”