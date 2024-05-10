Vanilla Almond Latte to Herbal Teas: 7 easy recipes of low-carb keto coffee and tea drinks you can try

It could be difficult to find enjoyable drinks that satisfy nutritional requirements for people on a low-carb or ketogenic diet. Sweat not as we rounded up at a few low-carb keto drinks suggested by experts, that will satisfy your cravings and help you stick to your diet. Creamy Avocado Smoothie to Herbal Tea: 7 easy recipes of low-carb keto drinks you can try (Image by Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rahul Kamra, Founder of Ketorets, recommended -

1. Vanilla Almond Latte

Ingredients:

Almond milk- 200 ml

Freshly brewed coffee- 50 ml

Vanilla Essence- a few drops

Stevia- as per taste

Method:

Brew coffee. Add vanilla essence to almond milk and make it frothy.

Add it to the coffee. Add stevia as per taste

2. Classic Cold Coffee

Ingredients:

Almond milk (unsweetened): 200 ml

Fresh Cream: 20 grams

Stevia- to taste

Coffee- 1/4 tsp

Method:

Add the almond milk with ice and blend it well.

Add stevia and coffee and blend it again.

Add cream and mix it. Don’t blend the cream.

Add ice cubes.

3. Creamy Avocado Smoothie

Ingredients:

Avocado- 50 grams

Almond milk- 200ml

Fresh cream- 50 ml

Stevia- to taste

Method:

Add almond milk, cream and stevia together. Blend it for a minute. Add avocado (40 grams) and blend it. Add the rest as a garnish

4. Himalayan Lemony Chia Cooler

Ingredients:

Lime juice- 1 (squeezed)

Chia seeds- 10 grams (soaked overnight)

Himalayan pink salt - 1/4 tsp

Fresh Mint- 2-3 leaves

Method:

Blend lime juice, ice cubes and salt together.

Add mint leaves and chia seeds and mix it with a spoon and a lemon slice as a garnish. Can also add stevia if you like.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS, Nutritionist and Founder Of Nutracy Lifestyle, suggested -

1. Bulletproof Coffee (Keto Coffee)

Ingredients:

1 cup of brewed coffee

1 teaspoon of ghee

1 teaspoon of MCT oil or coconut oil

1 scoop of unflavoured collagen powder

5 drops of coffee mineral drops

Optional: Stevia sweetness

Method:

Brew your coffee using your preferred method.

In a blender, combine the brewed coffee, ghee, and MCT oil or coconut oil and collagen powder.

Blend until frothy and well-combined.

Optionally, add sweetener to taste with that and add 5 drops of coffee mineral drops.

Pour into a mug and enjoy your keto-friendly bulletproof coffee!

2. Herbal Infusion with Mint

Ingredients:

1-2 bags of your favorite herbal tea (peppermint, chamomile, etc.)

Fresh mint leaves

Hot water

Method:

Place the herbal tea bags and fresh mint leaves in a cup.

Pour hot water over the tea bags and mint leaves.

Let steep for 5-10 minutes, depending on your desired strength.

Remove the tea bags and mint leaves.

Enjoy your soothing and refreshing herbal infusion with mint!

3. Coconut Milk Latte

Ingredients:

1 cup of brewed coffee

1/4 cup of full-fat coconut milk

Optional: Stevia for sweetness

5 drops of coffee mineral drops

Method:

Brew your coffee using your preferred method.

In a small saucepan, heat the coconut milk until warm.

Froth the warm coconut milk using a milk frother or blender until it becomes creamy.

Pour the brewed coffee into a mug.

Gently pour the frothed coconut milk over the coffee.

Optionally, add sweetener to taste and add 5 drops of coffee mineral drops .

Enjoy your creamy and indulgent coconut milk latte!

These recipes offer a delicious and low-carb way to enjoy both coffee and tea on a keto diet.