Vanilla Almond Latte to Herbal Teas: 7 easy recipes of low-carb keto coffee and tea drinks you can try
Check out these 7 recipes that offer a delicious and low-carb way to enjoy both coffee and tea on a keto diet.
It could be difficult to find enjoyable drinks that satisfy nutritional requirements for people on a low-carb or ketogenic diet. Sweat not as we rounded up at a few low-carb keto drinks suggested by experts, that will satisfy your cravings and help you stick to your diet.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rahul Kamra, Founder of Ketorets, recommended -
1. Vanilla Almond Latte
Ingredients:
Almond milk- 200 ml
Freshly brewed coffee- 50 ml
Vanilla Essence- a few drops
Stevia- as per taste
Method:
Brew coffee. Add vanilla essence to almond milk and make it frothy.
Add it to the coffee. Add stevia as per taste
2. Classic Cold Coffee
Ingredients:
Almond milk (unsweetened): 200 ml
Fresh Cream: 20 grams
Stevia- to taste
Coffee- 1/4 tsp
Method:
Add the almond milk with ice and blend it well.
Add stevia and coffee and blend it again.
Add cream and mix it. Don’t blend the cream.
Add ice cubes.
3. Creamy Avocado Smoothie
Ingredients:
Avocado- 50 grams
Almond milk- 200ml
Fresh cream- 50 ml
Stevia- to taste
Method:
Add almond milk, cream and stevia together. Blend it for a minute. Add avocado (40 grams) and blend it. Add the rest as a garnish
4. Himalayan Lemony Chia Cooler
Ingredients:
Lime juice- 1 (squeezed)
Chia seeds- 10 grams (soaked overnight)
Himalayan pink salt - 1/4 tsp
Fresh Mint- 2-3 leaves
Method:
Blend lime juice, ice cubes and salt together.
Add mint leaves and chia seeds and mix it with a spoon and a lemon slice as a garnish. Can also add stevia if you like.
Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS, Nutritionist and Founder Of Nutracy Lifestyle, suggested -
1. Bulletproof Coffee (Keto Coffee)
Ingredients:
1 cup of brewed coffee
1 teaspoon of ghee
1 teaspoon of MCT oil or coconut oil
1 scoop of unflavoured collagen powder
5 drops of coffee mineral drops
Optional: Stevia sweetness
Method:
Brew your coffee using your preferred method.
In a blender, combine the brewed coffee, ghee, and MCT oil or coconut oil and collagen powder.
Blend until frothy and well-combined.
Optionally, add sweetener to taste with that and add 5 drops of coffee mineral drops.
Pour into a mug and enjoy your keto-friendly bulletproof coffee!
2. Herbal Infusion with Mint
Ingredients:
1-2 bags of your favorite herbal tea (peppermint, chamomile, etc.)
Fresh mint leaves
Hot water
Method:
Place the herbal tea bags and fresh mint leaves in a cup.
Pour hot water over the tea bags and mint leaves.
Let steep for 5-10 minutes, depending on your desired strength.
Remove the tea bags and mint leaves.
Enjoy your soothing and refreshing herbal infusion with mint!
3. Coconut Milk Latte
Ingredients:
1 cup of brewed coffee
1/4 cup of full-fat coconut milk
Optional: Stevia for sweetness
5 drops of coffee mineral drops
Method:
Brew your coffee using your preferred method.
In a small saucepan, heat the coconut milk until warm.
Froth the warm coconut milk using a milk frother or blender until it becomes creamy.
Pour the brewed coffee into a mug.
Gently pour the frothed coconut milk over the coffee.
Optionally, add sweetener to taste and add 5 drops of coffee mineral drops .
Enjoy your creamy and indulgent coconut milk latte!
These recipes offer a delicious and low-carb way to enjoy both coffee and tea on a keto diet.
