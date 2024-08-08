Neeti Mohan cheers for Indian Team at Paris Olympics with ‘memorable’ act: I'd never even dreamt of it

Performing a sold-out show, Neeti Mohan is ecstatic about her first gig at the Paris Olympics. The singer took to the stage on August 8 at the India House, a platform that aims to support Indian athletes and act as a ‘home away from home’ for them. India House is the first time the country has set up an area at the Olympics to promote Indian culture, while also propping the country as a likely candidate to host of the Olympic Games in the future. Neeti Mohan on stage at the Paris Olympics in France

Neeti Mohan on stage at India House at the ongoing Paris Olympics in France

“Emotional and happy” after her show, she tells us, “I had never even dreamt of something like this would happen to me. I got to perform in Paris, in front of such a fabulous crowd, and I am so thrilled and overwhelmed.”

For the 44-year-old, this was a “memorable day”, where she got to sing several of her own songs, like India Wale (Happy New Year; 2014) and Tu Hai Ho (Mr. & Mrs. Mahi) to an eager audience. She adds, “I performed some retro songs and a mix of my one songs. People were singing along to every song. They were jumping, dancing and getting emotional.”

Mohan wore a blue lehenga with Western influence for her performance as the “Olympics caters to an international audience”. “I wanted to have an Indian outfit, so I wore a lehenga on stage. Instead of a dupatta, I chose a jacket as I wanted my outfit to be a fusion. It is a stunning piece with heavy embroidery and a lot of blingy. Blue represents Indian, which is also why I opted for the colour.”

Neeti Mohan in front of the Effiel Tower in Paris, France (instagram)

Ask the singer if she has been able to check off a bucket list item during her visit to the French capital and she says, “I have always wanted to go to the Eiffel Tower wearing a saree and I am thrilled that I have been able to tick it off my list. I used to imagine myself wearing a saree, you know. I want to take my India with me and I have done that today.”