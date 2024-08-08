 Neeti Mohan cheers for Indian Team at Paris Olympics with ‘memorable’ act: I'd never even dreamt of it - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Neeti Mohan cheers for Indian Team at Paris Olympics with ‘memorable’ act: I'd never even dreamt of it

ByAbigail banerji
Aug 08, 2024 12:56 PM IST

The singer took the stage to a sold-out show while performing songs like India Wale from Happy New Year and Tu Hai Ho from Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

Performing a sold-out show, Neeti Mohan is ecstatic about her first gig at the Paris Olympics. The singer took to the stage on August 8 at the India House, a platform that aims to support Indian athletes and act as a ‘home away from home’ for them. India House is the first time the country has set up an area at the Olympics to promote Indian culture, while also propping the country as a likely candidate to host of the Olympic Games in the future.

Neeti Mohan on stage at the Paris Olympics in France
Neeti Mohan on stage at the Paris Olympics in France

Neeti Mohan on stage at India House at the ongoing Paris Olympics in France
Neeti Mohan on stage at India House at the ongoing Paris Olympics in France

“Emotional and happy” after her show, she tells us, “I had never even dreamt of something like this would happen to me. I got to perform in Paris, in front of such a fabulous crowd, and I am so thrilled and overwhelmed.”

For the 44-year-old, this was a “memorable day”, where she got to sing several of her own songs, like India Wale (Happy New Year; 2014) and Tu Hai Ho (Mr. & Mrs. Mahi) to an eager audience. She adds, “I performed some retro songs and a mix of my one songs. People were singing along to every song. They were jumping, dancing and getting emotional.”

Mohan wore a blue lehenga with Western influence for her performance as the “Olympics caters to an international audience”. “I wanted to have an Indian outfit, so I wore a lehenga on stage. Instead of a dupatta, I chose a jacket as I wanted my outfit to be a fusion. It is a stunning piece with heavy embroidery and a lot of blingy. Blue represents Indian, which is also why I opted for the colour.”

Neeti Mohan in front of the Effiel Tower in Paris, France (instagram)
Neeti Mohan in front of the Effiel Tower in Paris, France (instagram)

Ask the singer if she has been able to check off a bucket list item during her visit to the French capital and she says, “I have always wanted to go to the Eiffel Tower wearing a saree and I am thrilled that I have been able to tick it off my list. I used to imagine myself wearing a saree, you know. I want to take my India with me and I have done that today.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / Cinema / Neeti Mohan cheers for Indian Team at Paris Olympics with ‘memorable’ act: I'd never even dreamt of it
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On