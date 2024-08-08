Paris Olympics 2024, Day 13 Live Updates: Golf, wrestling upcoming; Focus on Neeraj Chopra and hockey bronze playoff

Paris Olympics 2024, Day 13 Live Updates: It was a disappointing day for India on Day 12 of the ongoing Paris Olympics, as Vinesh Phogat got disqualified from the women's 50kg gold medal match, as the Indian wrestler failed to make the weight on the morning of the bout. She was 100gm overweight and has announced her retirement since then. She has also appealed to the CAS to allow her to receive a joint-silver medal. Meanwhile, Mirabai Chanu came fourth in women's 49kg weightlifting with a total lift of 199kg....Read More

In table tennis, the Indian women's team lost 1-3 to Germany in the quarter-final. Meanwhile in athletics, Avinash Sable came 11th in men's 3000m steeplechase final, and Jyothi Yarraji came seventh in the women's 100m hurdles heats.

Indian fans will have high expectations on Day 13 as defending champion Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the men's javelin throw final. Neeraj's final will take place in the second-half, and is scheduled for 11:55 PM IST. The first-half will begin with golf and we will see Aditi Ashok and Dikshita Dagar in action. It will be followed by Jyothi Yarraji's women's 100m hurdles repechage round (Heat 1).

In wrestling, Aman Sehrawat will be in action in men's 57kg freestyle round of 16. If he wins his match, the quarter-final and semi-final bout will be held in the second-half. The sames goes to Anshu Malik, who will have her women's 57kg freestyle round of 16 bout at 2:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, the men's hockey team will face Spain in the bronze medal match.

SCHEDULE FOR PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 DAY 13-

Golf

Women’s Individual Strokeplay Round 2: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar — 12:30pm

Athletics

Women’s 100m hurdles Repechage Round (Heat 1): Jyothi Yarraji — 2:05pm

Men’s javelin throw final: Neeraj Chopra– 11:55pm

Wrestling

Men’s 57kg freestyle round of 16: Aman Sehrawat — 2:30pm

Men’s 57 kg freestyle quarter-finals (If qualified): Aman Sehrawat — 4:20 pm

Men’s 57 kg freestyle semi-finals (If qualified): Aman Sehrawat —9:45 pm onwards

Women’s 57kg freestyle round of 16: Anshu Malik — 2:30pm

Women’s 57kg freestyle quarter-finals (If qualified): Anshu Malik —4:20 pm

Women’s 57kg freestyle semi-finals (If qualified): Anshu Malik — 10:25 pm onwards

Hockey

Men’s Bronze medal match: India vs Spain — 5:30pm

KEY POINTERS FOR PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 DAY 13:

- Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw final is scheduled for the second-half

- The men’s hockey team will be in action in their bronze medal match

- There will also be wrestling on Day 13