Paris Olympics 2024, Day 13 Live Updates: Golf, wrestling upcoming; Focus on Neeraj Chopra and hockey bronze playoff
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 13 Live Updates: The spotlight will be on Neeraj Chopra and men's hockey team, who will look to extend India's medal tally.
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 13 Live Updates: It was a disappointing day for India on Day 12 of the ongoing Paris Olympics, as Vinesh Phogat got disqualified from the women's 50kg gold medal match, as the Indian wrestler failed to make the weight on the morning of the bout. She was 100gm overweight and has announced her retirement since then. She has also appealed to the CAS to allow her to receive a joint-silver medal. Meanwhile, Mirabai Chanu came fourth in women's 49kg weightlifting with a total lift of 199kg....Read More
In table tennis, the Indian women's team lost 1-3 to Germany in the quarter-final. Meanwhile in athletics, Avinash Sable came 11th in men's 3000m steeplechase final, and Jyothi Yarraji came seventh in the women's 100m hurdles heats.
Indian fans will have high expectations on Day 13 as defending champion Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the men's javelin throw final. Neeraj's final will take place in the second-half, and is scheduled for 11:55 PM IST. The first-half will begin with golf and we will see Aditi Ashok and Dikshita Dagar in action. It will be followed by Jyothi Yarraji's women's 100m hurdles repechage round (Heat 1).
In wrestling, Aman Sehrawat will be in action in men's 57kg freestyle round of 16. If he wins his match, the quarter-final and semi-final bout will be held in the second-half. The sames goes to Anshu Malik, who will have her women's 57kg freestyle round of 16 bout at 2:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, the men's hockey team will face Spain in the bronze medal match.
SCHEDULE FOR PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 DAY 13-
Golf
Women’s Individual Strokeplay Round 2: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar — 12:30pm
Athletics
Women’s 100m hurdles Repechage Round (Heat 1): Jyothi Yarraji — 2:05pm
Men’s javelin throw final: Neeraj Chopra– 11:55pm
Wrestling
Men’s 57kg freestyle round of 16: Aman Sehrawat — 2:30pm
Men’s 57 kg freestyle quarter-finals (If qualified): Aman Sehrawat — 4:20 pm
Men’s 57 kg freestyle semi-finals (If qualified): Aman Sehrawat —9:45 pm onwards
Women’s 57kg freestyle round of 16: Anshu Malik — 2:30pm
Women’s 57kg freestyle quarter-finals (If qualified): Anshu Malik —4:20 pm
Women’s 57kg freestyle semi-finals (If qualified): Anshu Malik — 10:25 pm onwards
Hockey
Men’s Bronze medal match: India vs Spain — 5:30pm
KEY POINTERS FOR PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 DAY 13:
- Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw final is scheduled for the second-half
- The men’s hockey team will be in action in their bronze medal match
- There will also be wrestling on Day 13
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 13 Live Updates: What's going on in golf?
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 13 Live Updates: Diksha carded 1-under 71 and is placed tied seventh. Aditi is tied 13th after an even par round with two holes to go in the women's individual competition!
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 13 Live Updates: India's medal tally
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 13 Live Updates: India's medal tally currently stands at 3, with Manu Bhaker bagging an individual and mixed team bronze. Meanwhile, Swapnil got a shooting bronze! Can we add two more today?
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 13 Live Updates: Hockey bronze medal playoff today
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 13 Live Updates: India lost to Germany in the semi-finals. Led by Harmanpreet, they will look to clinch bronze as they take on Spain in the bronze medal playoff today!
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 13 Live Updates: Golf and wresling lined up for today
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 13 Live Updates: We will see Aditi and Diksha in action in women's golf individual strokeplay round 2. Meanwhile, we will also have wrestlers Sehrawat and Anshu in action! Stay tuned folks!
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 13 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat retires!
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 13 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement in the early hours of Thursday after her controversial gold medal bout disqualification. She couldn't participate as she was 100gm overweight and sine then, she has appealed to the CAS. The CAS decision is expected today.
Announcing her retirement on X, she said, "Wrestling won match against me, I lost... Your dreams and my courage are shattered. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will forever be indebted to all of you. Sorry."
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 13 Live Updates: Spotlight on Neeraj Chopra
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 13 Live Updates: Neeraj will conclude the day for India and is the main attraction! He threw 89.34m during qualification and it was also his season best. He also got past the qualification mark of 84.00m.
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 13 Live Updates: Hello and good morning everyone!
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 13 Live Updates: Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 13, and we could see our medal tally increase to five today! Neeraj will have his javelin throw final in the second-half, and is the favourite to defend his title. Meanwhile, we will also see the men's hockey team in action in their bronze playoff fixture.