Janet Jackson's brother Randy is ‘sabotaging’ her career amid Harris ‘isn't Black’ remark controversy: Source

Janet Jackson recently came under fire for her controversial remarks about Kamala Harris. In an interview with The Guardian last week, the 58-year-old singer challenged the vice president's racial identity, saying, “She's not Black.” Amid her PR's failed attempt at solving the crisis, insiders for Page Six have alleged that Janet's career is largely controlled by her brother, Randy. FILE - Janet Jackson performs at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, July 8, 2018. Jackson will be performing at the 30th Essence Festival of Culture, Fourth of July weekend, 2024, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Janet Jackson's brother Randy reportedly controls her career

The scandal began on Saturday, with Janet saying that she's heard Harris is “Indian” and “not Black.” “Her father’s white. That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days. I was told that they discovered her father was white,” the All For You singer claimed.

Her remarks sparked fury as the Democratic presidential nominee's parents are immigrants from Jamaica and India. In 2020, Harris made history by becoming the United States' first Black and South Asian female vice president.

Sources close to Janet told Page Six that her unsubstantiated claims about Harris could result in a major fallout for her, tarnishing her reputation as a hero for marginalised groups.

“How can she sing about ‘Rhythm Nation’ and make comments like that? It doesn’t even sound like her. She’s so methodical. I don’t know what made her do this,” an insider said, adding she “doesn’t really watch the news anymore. She does live in a bubble.”

Shortly after questioning Harris' race, Janet became a subject of harsh criticism online, with comedian DL Hughley slamming her on X, saying, “It’s a little ironic to question whether someone is black while you’re breathing through the nose of a white woman!”

A day after the Together Again singer's interview with The Guardian was published, a man named Mo Elmasri issued an apology on her behalf to Buzzfeed. However, Janet's representatives told NBC News on Monday that the apology was “unauthorised.”

Sources told Page Six that Janet learned of the outcry about her remarks while partying with her crew, including designer Christian Siriano, in Paris. “Janet and Randy’s attitude was to just let it blow over. They weren’t planning to address it,” an insider said.

“[Randy’s] sabotaging her legacy because he’s not saavy. She’s giving Randy control, and no one understands how he’s managing her, when he’s never had a career. She pays for everything,” another source told the outlet, adding that Janet's brother is a “Trump supporter and conspiracy theorist.” “Janet’s bubble is small, and she listens to Randy. She does peddle in conspiracy theories.”