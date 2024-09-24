Travis Kelce seems dejected after Taylor Swift’s skips Chiefs game; Patrick Mahomes reveals ‘we’re calling…’

Travis Kelce was seemed really sad in a viral video of Sunday night's Kansas City Chiefs game against the Atlanta Falcons. The game was not attended by his girlfriend and iconic global popstar Taylor Swift. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's fans expressed worries after “Catching Kelce” appeared downcast in viral video during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday night.(X/AP)

In the video, the 34-year-old athlete can be seen sitting on the sidelines, wiping his sweat from his nose and eyebrow before glancing off into the distance.

Reacting to the video, one X user commented, “Whoever hurt this golden retriever of a man I will fight you.”

“If you’re feeling sad for Travis remember he goes back home to THE Taylor Swift,” another chimed in.

Meanwhile, Swifties raised concerns about trouble in paradise because of Kelce's depressive appearance and his girlfriend's prominent absence.

Travis Kelce opens up about his performance

In Kansas City's 22-17 victory over Atlanta, Kelce had four receptions for 30 yards. This season, the nine-time Pro Bowler has only eight receptions for 69 yards and zero touchdowns.

In the podcast “New Heights,” which he co-hosts with brother Jason, Travis revealed last week that he “used to get really, really pissed off and almost lose my cool” when he did not have good games.

Despite this, Travis stated he was not going to let his first two weeks' lackluster performance get him down.

“I stopped caring about stats about four or five years ago and I just went out there and started to just play free,” he told listeners. “I think that’s a better mentality.”

Patrick Mahomes speaks about Travis Kelce's small role in Chiefs’ offense

Travis's teammate Patrick Mahomes also shed light on the “Catching Kelce” alum's performance over the weekend, explaining why he hasn't really had his number called in the first three games.

Patrick's statement came after Chiefs defeated the Falcons on the road on Sunday night to get to 3-0.

The 29-year-old quarterback told reporters, “We’re calling a lot of plays for Travis and it’s like two or three people are going to him. He understands — that’s the great thing about him is he wants to make an impact on the game but he wants to win at the end of the day.

“People are really emphasizing trying to take him away and it's getting other guys open.”

Patrick and his wife Brittany Mahomes have become good friends with Swift since the singer started dating Travis.