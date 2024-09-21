Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘rattled’ by breakup contract: ‘She is ready to settle down after…’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly were “way more rattled than they let on' because of the breakup “contract” that surfaced on the internet this month. The “contract” stated that their split was impending. The Kansas City Chiefs player’s representative denied any pre-planned splits after the contract was printed on US PR letterhead and was spread online. The document was supposedly a blueprint for announcing the couple’s breakup by the end of this month–three days “post-breakup” to “allow the initial media frenzy to settle and ensure clarity”. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were reportedly shaken by a breakup 'contract' that emerged on the internet. Al Bello/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by AL BELLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read: Kamala Harris disagrees with Taylor Swift when it comes to supporting Travis Kelce’s….

The ‘contract’ rattled Swift and Kelce

According to the paperwork, the breakup plan would focus on Kelce’s “personal growth” and the split would be framed as a “natural part of life”. It would also underscore the player’s “commitment to his career and his ongoing achievements in the sports industry”. However, since the documents emerged, the pair were spotted having a good time together including Kelce’s games.

A new report from Life & Style Magazine suggested that the couple was rattled by the scandal. Its impact was so intense that a new plan was created to approach the relationship differently. A source revealed to DailyMail, “Taylor's really making a conscious effort to go with the flow a lot more now and let her hair down. When they first got together, she was more focused on the timing of everything, when they'd have their first public date, their first public kiss, and what their PR messaging would be. That's her style, she micromanages her image and always has.”

The source continued, “But at this point, she just wants to take the shackles off and let people judge them based on what comes naturally. You can see the change just based on what she wore to the game.” The source told the media outlet that Swift used to be very careful and felt she had to dress as the “perfect NFL girlfriend”. However, “This time she wore what she felt sexy in, she didn't wear fan merch or team colours,” the source said.

The source also divulged that the couple used to plan dates at home to avoid media and the public eye but now they are determined to be more public. This was seen when the two planned the recent trip to New York. Swift and Kelce dined at the famous Brooklyn restaurant and then at the US Open men’s finale.

Also Read: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi will tie the knot again in a grand wedding: Details inside

Swift and Kelce are committed to the future

The couple have reportedly been discussing what the future will look like for them once Swift is done with her Eras Tour in December. A source revealed to US Weekly on Wednesday, “Taylor and Travis are very committed and serious about their future. Taylor is ready for the next era of her life. She knows it will be special.” It was claimed that the Lover singer and her beau have been having “serious conversations” about their future.

The source continued, “Taylor has expressed how excited she is to settle down after her tour concludes. They're on the same page. They both see marriage as something they want sooner rather than later, and they both want kids.” They added, “'Taylor has always [been excited by] the idea of marriage and starting a family. She just hadn't found The One until now.”