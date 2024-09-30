Hollywood superhero shocks fans with Donald Trump endorsement: ‘We live in a broken…'

When major Hollywood and pop stars are rallying behind Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, DC star Zachary Levi has officially endorsed Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential race, leaving fans buzzing with mixed reactions. After making an appearance at a Trump rally in Michigan on Saturday, where he moderated a conversation featuring Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, according to ET. Shazam star Zachary Levi endorses Trump for 2024(Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection)

Shazam star Zachary Levi endorses Trump for 2024

“I’m not gonna take too much time, but I just wanna give you a little context about why Shazam is sitting here talking to you about these various things,” Levi said according to Entertainment Weekly, referencing his infamous superhero character at the Michigan rally. “I grew up in a family that was Christian conservative; that was pretty much the lane we were in. My parents were Kennedy Democrats who then turned into Reagan Republicans,” he added. “They taught me to have a healthy level of distrust for the government and a healthy level of distrust for industry that runs amok.”

Also read: JD Vance escorted out of Pittsburgh's iconic restaurant, despite Harris holding an event in the same venue

Reportedly, Levi supported RFK Jr. in the 2024 presidential elections while he was running as an independent candidate. However, with Kennedy's campaign's suspension and ultimate endorsement of Trump, Levi expressed support for Trump, the Republican presidential nominee.

Levi explains why is he supporting Trump instead of Harris

Zachary Levi, who's always been a big fan of RFK Jr., talked about his experience looking for a political figure who really gets him. He said, “For a while, I was like, 'I really want to find a politician who stands for everything I believe in.'”

The Sazam star also shared his admiration for Bobby Kennedy, calling him "the real deal." But Levi admitted that even though he'd love to vote for RFK Jr. if things were perfect, he's decided to back Trump instead.

Zachary Levi expressed his concern about the state of the country, stating, “We don’t live in a perfect world… we live in a very broken one.” He emphasized the need to restore the nation back to its former glory citing Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda. Levi declared that, among the limited choices available, he believes Donald Trump is the candidate capable of achieving these goals, highlighting Trump's potential support from figures like Robert Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard.

Also read: Diddy’s attorney reveals his current mindset: “Don’t tell me what I did wrong, tell me…'

“Wow didn’t see that coming,” a user posted on X. “I thought I don’t care about celebs endorsements, wrote another. “‘Superstar’ is doing some heavy lifting here pal,” a third added. “I always had a feeling he was based. A Christian man was not happy with the vax mandate. Wonder how Hollywoods going to treat him now,” another chimed in. “Good, but I think Zachary Levi's role in SHAZAM 3 has just been canceled.”

Zachary Levi’s controversial stance

Levi’s endorsement comes at a time when major Hollywood stars and musicians, including George Clooney, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Oprah Winfrey, Matt Damon, and many others, are publicly supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 2024 elections.

Lately, Zachary Levi has faced backlash for sharing some pretty bold opinions. This includes his initial criticism of the SAG-AFTRA strike, which he ended up backing down on. Before that, he really stirred up the pot by saying he agreed with a tweet that was poking fun at the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine's safety. This public stance prompted DC Films executives, James Gunn and Peter Safran, to address the issue and Levi's future within the DC Universe during a January 2023 press event.

Levi played the superhero Shazam in two DC movies in 2019 and 2023. He also appeared in the TV show Chuck and did the voice of Flynn Rider in the Disney movie Tangled.