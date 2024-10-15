Prince Harry reportedly seeks escape from ‘control freak’ Meghan Markle as he is tired of making…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage appears to be hitting a rough patch, with rumours swirling that the couple is drifting apart and leading increasingly “separate lives”. RadarOnline earlier cited a source who claimed, “Harry and Meghan are going to live separate lives – and have a blueprint for doing so.” Speculation surrounds Prince Harry's happiness and potential trial separation with Meghan Markle as he seeks to reconnect with his past while facing professional setbacks. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)

Sources suggest that the 40-year-old Duke has been showcasing a new “energy” during his recent solo public appearances as he is seeking more and more freedom.

According to a source quoted by Star Magazine, “People noticed this was a more relaxed Harry. He was smiling and clearly relishing meeting with people about things that really matter to him” since stepping down from his role as a senior working royal and relocating to California nearly five years ago.

Harry put Meghan's happiness ahead of his own

“Harry's given up so much for this marriage — his family, his home, friends. There's this feeling he's been striving to make Meghan happy at the expense of his own happiness.”

While Meghan, 43, has no desire to return to life in the UK, Harry is reportedly reconsidering his place within the royal fold. His strained relationship with his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, has been well-documented, but some believe, “If he wants to resume life in royal circles, Kate could be the one to help him. She's been rooting for an end to Harry's rift with William.”

Meghan is anyway “very opinionated” and “a control freak” and is reportedly “steering the relationship”.

Now with Meghan’s Spotify contract ending and their charitable foundation’s contributions in decline. Plus, her lifestyle brand, American Rivera Orchard, has yet to launch. “They had such high hopes. Doors were opening for them in the beginning. Many believe Harry would do well to branch off on his own,” the source told Star Magazine.

King Charles III's younger son now “is savouring these times when he's by himself. But it could spell more trouble for his marriage.”