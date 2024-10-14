Taylor Swift’s special security perks in UK could be a tough issue for Prince Harry

Taylor Swift had to cancel her scheduled Eras Tours shows in Vienna earlier this year due to a suspected terror plot aimed at her fans, aka ‘Swifties.’ Authorities became aware of potential threats to concertgoers, asking Swift and her team to make the difficult decision. Taylor Swift cancels Vienna shows due to terror threats against fans, leading to increased security for her London concerts, which are vital to the UK economy.(Getty Images via AFP)

Taylor pressed on with her tour and returned to London for a second round of concerts. Experts suggest that security was dramatically increased for her London shows in response to the recent threats in Europe, as Swift’s tour injected nearly $1.3 billion into the UK economy.

According to reports from The Times of London, Taylor received heightened security measures when she returned to the UK, allegedly under pressure from government officials. High-profile figures, including Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and London Mayor Sadiq Khan, reportedly urged the Metropolitan Police to provide a police escort for the singer. This level of protection is typically reserved for senior government officials and members of the royal family.

Prince Harry always vocal about the security issue for his family in UK

However, the request for a police escort for Taylor sparked controversy, with some pointing out that Prince Harry had been fighting for similar protection since leaving the UK with Meghan Markle.

Attorney-general Lord Harmer KC allegedly pressured the police to ensure Swift received the necessary security. Reports suggested that politicians, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Mayor Khan, and Lisa Nandy, were offered free tickets to Taylor's shows in return for backing the additional security measures.

A source close to Home Secretary Cooper told The Sun, “We can make categorically clear that all operational decisions were made by the Metropolitan Police, and they do not discuss security arrangements.”

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said, “Neither the prime minister nor the home secretary, nor the mayor of London has the power to override the police on this matter.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that their security decisions were based on a thorough assessment of the risks, stating, “Our decision-making is based on a thorough assessment of threat, risk, and harm.”

After completing the European leg of her tour, Taylor took to Instagram, explaining, “I decided that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London.”