An expert has suggested that Prince William made a big change after Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis. In March, Kate released a video revealing her diagnosis. She has now finished her chemotherapy treatment. King Charles, too, is battling cancer. Prince William made notable change after Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, expert claims(Reuters)

Body language expert Judi James told the Daily Mail that it seems as though the Prince of Wales has changed priorities after the diagnoses.

‘A growing confidence’ in Prince William

"William's recent change of style and his much less cautious-looking and less formal body language seems to indicate both a growing confidence in terms of his stepping up to the throne and an update in his priorities since Kate's and his father's illnesses," James said.

William debuted a beard in August, embracing a kind of rugged look. He was also seen opting for more casual looking outfits. He was seen donning a slim-fit blazer and chinos, and a pair of white trainers, during a recent visit to the NFL Foundation.

His new appearance came shortly after Kate shared a video revealing she had completed her cancer treatment. "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant, and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown,” she said in the video, in part.

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything,” she added.

A report previously stated that amid her battle with cancer, William "doesn’t let Kate feel isolated.” "He is a very reliable, strong person. She doesn’t feel isolated in this because of William, who is right beside her,” a source told People in March. "This is about supporting her and her feeling supported. It is a joint effort. She doesn’t feel isolated at all."