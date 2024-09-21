Kate Middleton's unique gentle 4-word phrase to discipline her children revealed

Kate Middleton reportedly uses a unique phrase to discipline her children, and it is believed to be very efficient. Kate and Prince William’s three young children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – are attending more public events as they grow older. Royal family fans have often pointed out that the three are remarkably well-behaved. Kate Middleton's unique gentle 4-word phrase to discipline her kids revealed(Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

What is the unique phrase Kate Middleton uses?

However, a royal expert has revealed that Kate uses four specific words to keep her kids in check if she feels they are not behaving well. In his book Gilded Youth, An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, royal expert Tom Quinn wrote, according to The Mirror, "When Prince Louis misbehaved at the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee for example, by sticking his tongue out at his mother, Kate's reaction was praised by a team of expert commentators.”

"She apparently used a secret code to calm the children, as she does on occasions - she simply says 'let's take a break'. But as a former staffer explained, the children know these few words carry far more weight than we might imagine,” he added.

However, Kate reportedly "doesn't worry" too much about her children’s behaviour, because she likes seeing her kids just being kids. "Louis is an energetic child and clearly was unable to contain his excitement at being at a public event," a source told OK, referring to the Waleses’ appearance at the 2024 Trooping the Color. "Kate doesn't worry about their behavior too much. She loves to see them being kids."

It is believed that the Prince and Princess of Wales depend on open dialogue while parenting. They choose to go for a 'sofa chat' rather than isolation when their children have a temper flare-up, and also follow a “no shouting” policy. If any of the children raises his or her voice, they are gently removed from the scene. Both William and Kate reportedly maintain calm voices to discipline them.